A 165-year-old mountain brand just relaunched with ultralight gear built for modern adventures
Simond refreshes its identity and expands into new disciplines with ultralight gear, regenerative materials, and a renewed commitment to the mountains
Founded in Chamonix in 1860, Simond has been part of the alpine landscape longer than most outdoor brands have existed, and now it’s entering a new era.
Parent company Decathlon has officially relaunched Simond with a refreshed identity, a broader technical focus, and a mission built around “performance by fair means.”
The rebrand arrives as mountain sports evolve and climate change reshapes how people move outdoors.
Simond is expanding beyond climbing and mountaineering into trekking and backcountry skiing, creating a hybrid, multi-discipline wardrobe for modern mountain days where a single outing can span skin tracks, ridgelines and rocky scrambles.
A heritage icon gets a featherweight future
Simond’s new design language is built on four pillars (lightness, dynamism, honesty and legacy) and the first wave of products embodies that shift.
The new Woma ice axe, developed and manufactured in Chamonix, blends ultralight construction with a removable adze, precise balance and options for either pick or hammer heads.
It’s built for glacier approaches, ski mountaineering transitions and classic alpinism.
The Sprint 2P Tarp Tent, made from Dyneema, an ultra-strong, ultra-light fibre used in high-end expedition gear, continues the brand’s backpacking tent lineage from the MT900 days.
It’s a single-wall shelter designed to last, using trekking poles as support to minimise weight without sacrificing strength.
Performance now comes with longevity built in
Climbing also gets a boost with the new Edge shoe, a more powerful sibling to the Edge Soft.
Designed for micro-edges and precise foot placements, it’s built for easy resoling thanks to its dual-sole construction, a design choice that supports both sustainability and long-term performance.
Simond is also preparing a major sustainability push. In 2026, the brand will launch its first Fairtrade-certified apparel made with regenerative-agriculture cotton, including a T-shirt, hoodie and cap.
The same year, all of the brand's metal equipment will join its expanded commitment to 1% for the Planet, supporting programs such as 1% for the Glaciers and Asters’ Nest&Climb initiative.
Discussing the relaunch, Bruno Legras, User & Product Director, said: “For us, trust isn’t optional. It’s earned… staying true to the Alpine Spirit: clean, agile, reliable, intuitive, and purposeful.”
New gear will be announced in 2026. For more info, head over to Simond.
