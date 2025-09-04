Mammut’s latest hiking kit proves warmth can come from surprising places
The AW25 hiking collection is built for shifting seasons and surprising innovations
As the days shorten and the air cools, Mammut is opening a new chapter under the open sky with its AW25 Hiking Collection.
The Swiss mountain brand has captured the essence of autumn and winter adventures, crafting a line of waterproof jackets, hiking backpacks and more designed to thrive in those shifting conditions.
Jackets like the Broad Peak Light IN Hooded Jacket pack down small but deliver serious warmth thanks to high-fill DRY DOWN insulation and weather-resistant recycled shells.
The Linard Guide HS Hooded Jacket, meanwhile, is a hardshell built for demanding tours, combining Mammut’s DRY Tour laminate with thoughtful features like underarm vents and helmet-friendly hoods.
Warmth with a twist
Sustainability takes centre stage, particularly with Mammut LOOPINSULATION, an innovation that turns recycled rope remnants into high-performance warmth.
You’ll find it in pieces like the Crag IN Vest, proof that circular design can handle alpine conditions.
Other highlights include the versatile Tamaro ML Hooded Jacket, Fair Wear-certified softshell pants, and the Crag Winter Tights, which feature a fleece lining and ample stretch for climbing or cold-weather hikes.
Accessories haven’t been overlooked either. The Shelter SO Convertible Mittens deliver adaptable warmth with fold-back tips, while the Astro Light SO Gloves add touchscreen-friendly functionality with GORE-TEX windproofing.
Even socks get the performance treatment, with targeted cushioning, merino blends, and quick-drying synthetic options.
Pack light, pack right
On the equipment side, the Ducan 26 daypack arrives with a new ventilated mesh back system, rain cover, and trekking pole attachments, while the Aenergy Hike Low GTX shoes strike a balance between trail runner agility and hiking-boot durability, complete with GORE-TEX protection.
Across the board, Mammut emphasises recycled materials, PFC-free finishes, bluesign approvals, and Fair Wear standards.
With AW25, Mammut proves once again that technical performance and eco-minded design can go hand in hand, giving adventurers reliable gear to embrace the coming season of contrasts.
For more information about the new hiking collection, visit Mammut.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
