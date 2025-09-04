Mammut’s latest hiking kit proves warmth can come from surprising places

As the days shorten and the air cools, Mammut is opening a new chapter under the open sky with its AW25 Hiking Collection.

The Swiss mountain brand has captured the essence of autumn and winter adventures, crafting a line of waterproof jackets, hiking backpacks and more designed to thrive in those shifting conditions.

Jackets like the Broad Peak Light IN Hooded Jacket pack down small but deliver serious warmth thanks to high-fill DRY DOWN insulation and weather-resistant recycled shells.

The Linard Guide HS Hooded Jacket, meanwhile, is a hardshell built for demanding tours, combining Mammut’s DRY Tour laminate with thoughtful features like underarm vents and helmet-friendly hoods.

Warmth with a twist

Sustainability takes centre stage, particularly with Mammut LOOPINSULATION, an innovation that turns recycled rope remnants into high-performance warmth.

You’ll find it in pieces like the Crag IN Vest, proof that circular design can handle alpine conditions.

(Image credit: Mammut)

Other highlights include the versatile Tamaro ML Hooded Jacket, Fair Wear-certified softshell pants, and the Crag Winter Tights, which feature a fleece lining and ample stretch for climbing or cold-weather hikes.

Accessories haven’t been overlooked either. The Shelter SO Convertible Mittens deliver adaptable warmth with fold-back tips, while the Astro Light SO Gloves add touchscreen-friendly functionality with GORE-TEX windproofing.

Even socks get the performance treatment, with targeted cushioning, merino blends, and quick-drying synthetic options.

Pack light, pack right

On the equipment side, the Ducan 26 daypack arrives with a new ventilated mesh back system, rain cover, and trekking pole attachments, while the Aenergy Hike Low GTX shoes strike a balance between trail runner agility and hiking-boot durability, complete with GORE-TEX protection.

Across the board, Mammut emphasises recycled materials, PFC-free finishes, bluesign approvals, and Fair Wear standards.

With AW25, Mammut proves once again that technical performance and eco-minded design can go hand in hand, giving adventurers reliable gear to embrace the coming season of contrasts.

For more information about the new hiking collection, visit Mammut.