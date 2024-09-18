Can rope scraps change the future of winter gear?

The outdoor clothing industry is no stranger to innovation, but Mammut’s new Loopinsulation technology may be one of the most resourceful advancements yet.

Swiss mountain sports outfitter Mammut, known for pushing the boundaries of performance gear, has teamed up with Austrian rope manufacturer Teufelberger to create high-quality insulation out of industrial waste.

The journey began in 2018 when Mammut discovered that 13% of its CO2 emissions came from the rope production process.

Rather than accepting this environmental impact, Mammut set out to turn those scraps into something useful.

After years of research, the result is Loopinsulation, an eco-friendly insulation material made from recycled rope scraps.

What makes Loopinsulation stand out is its mechanical recycling process, which uses no chemicals and transforms discarded rope into insulation that performs just as well as traditional materials.

It's already making waves with the Sender IN Hooded Jacket, which combines Loopinsulation with a recycled wind- and water-resistant shell.

For the 2024 fall and winter season, Mammut has recycled 12 tons of rope scraps, with plans to expand its circular production approach.

Helena Theba, Material Management Lead at Mammut, points out that while the challenges of recycling complex materials like rope are significant, the payoff is worth it for the future of sustainable outdoor gear.

Mammut’s Loopinsulation proves that performance and sustainability don’t have to be at odds, giving outdoor adventurers a chance to explore the world with gear that's lighter on the planet. Head over to Mammut to learn more about the technology.