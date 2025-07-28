You’re looking at clothes designed by sound, and they might be the wildest thing Vollebak’s ever made

What happens when you trap sound in water, film it in 6K, and print the result onto cutting-edge clothing?

If you're Vollebak, the British brand best known for its indestructible Full Metal Jacket and Mars-worthy survival gear, you end up with the Cymatic Shirt and Cymatic Swim Shorts, a summer-ready collection that turns sound into wearable psychedelia.

Working with experimental filmmaker Josef Gatti, who uses water, oil, and subwoofers to visualise the hidden patterns of sound waves, Vollebak has taken stills from high-res cymatics experiments and applied them directly to fabric.

(Image credit: Vollebak)

The result is hypnotic prints that resemble the intersection of sci-fi and particle physics, wrapped in technical silhouettes designed for the beach.

This isn’t the first time Vollebak has blended high-concept science with wearable gear.

In the past 12 months, we covered the brand’s lab-grown sweater, its NASA-inspired Shielding Suit, and its out-of-this-world Spaceshop concept, to mention a few.

The Cymatic range feels lighter, breezier, and more playful – but it’s still built with the same obsession with materials and performance.

The shirt, styled like a re-engineered bowling classic, is made from breathable cotton with a boxy, minimalist fit.

The shorts, meanwhile, are embedded with thermoreactive bioceramic particles that cool your body as you move, a technology originally designed for elite triathletes.

Add in water-repellent coating, four-way stretch, and rapid drying, and you’ve got gear that’s as technical as it is trippy.

Vollebak says this is what Tesla might’ve wanted if he went swimming. And honestly? It’s hard to disagree.

This is sound made visible, and science made stylish, exactly what we’ve come to expect from the most experimental clothing brand on Earth.

The Cymatic range is available now at Vollebak with prices from £195/ $245/ AU$395.