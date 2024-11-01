With NASA-level tech, Vollebak’s latest creation might just be the ultimate jacket for Earth, Mars, and beyond

If you’ve ever dreamt of owning a jacket as advanced as the tech in your favourite sci-fi films, Vollebak’s incredibly lightweight Martian Aerogel Jacket is here to make that dream a reality.

Instead of just following the trend in the outdoor industry that compels brands to use the most outlandish materials in their jackets (see here and here), Vollebak's latest release is built from materials designed to survive the brutal conditions of outer space – literally.

Weighing only 700 grams, the Martian Aerogel Jacket’s outer shell is crafted from the exact fabric used in NASA’s hypersonic parachutes, designed to withstand the fiery plunge through Mars’s atmosphere.

And it’s not just marketing; it really is the same parachute material that landed the first probe on Titan and the last rover on Mars – exceptionally durable, heat-resistant, and, frankly, impressive.

While it might be a bit overqualified for your average ski trip, it’s all part of the jacket’s ultra-premium appeal.

Inside, the jacket boasts a brand-new type of aerogel insulation designed by the same team behind the heat shields for the next Mars Rover.

The aerogel used here is incredibly lightweight – only three times denser than air – but it’s packed with tiny nanopores 10,000 times thinner than a human hair, trapping warmth and blocking out the cold like nothing else on Earth (or Mars).

Plus, it’s flexible, waterproof, and still insulates even when wet, making it a worthy upgrade over standard down jackets . However, the Martian Aerogel isn't a waterproof jacket.

(Image credit: Vollebak)

Luxury Meets NASA-Level Performance

Vollebak has designed the Martian Aerogel Jacket with the explorer in mind. Available in Rover Orange, Stealth Black, and Mercury, it’s a piece you’ll reach for on cold-weather outings, safe in the knowledge that your outerwear can handle temperatures well below freezing or even -20°C if you’re feeling brave.

Of course, this luxury jacket comes at a luxury price, but when you consider the tech inside, it’s clear why.

The Martian Aerogel Jacket isn’t just functional; it’s practically over-engineered, with details like laser-drilled micropores for breathability, a fabric that’s been spun, washed, coloured, and baked to withstand unimaginable conditions, and taped seams for durability.

It’s the kind of high-end craftsmanship that makes you feel like you’re donning a wearable work of art.

While you may never need a jacket that can survive an interstellar mission, there’s something undeniably appealing about wearing tech designed to push the boundaries of human exploration.