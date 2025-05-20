Everyone wants this Arc’teryx backpack (and it’s already sold out)

Arc’teryx just recently launched the Alpha SL 30, and it’s already become the backpack equivalent of a surprise sneaker drop.

Released online on 7 May, the ultralight alpine pack sold out almost immediately, and I'm not surprised.

Weighing just 428g with straps (or 316g without), this thing tips the scales at less than a smartphone.

And yet, it's built to handle rock, ice, snow and everything in between.

Designed for fast and light missions in serious terrain, the Alpha SL 30 is the lightest technical alpine pack Arc’teryx has ever made.

It’s made from ALUULA Graflyte (the same material used for Db's new Weigh Lighter backpacks), a futuristic fabric that fuses ultra-strong polymer layers into one seamless material.

It delivers outstanding tear strength and water resistance with virtually no weight penalty.

That unique construction process also eliminates the bulk of traditional seams and binding tape, giving the pack its smooth, minimalist finish and removing potential failure points in the process.

(Image credit: Arc’teryx)

“Some of our athletes have logged over 1,000 hours testing the Alpha SL,” says Arc’teryx Design Director Chris Hodgetts. “It’s the lightest pack our team has ever made, and it’s built to last.”

Professional mountain guide Sam Hennessey agrees. “I used it for everything – summer mountaineering, ice climbing, ski touring – and it’s still in excellent condition. That’s not normal for any pack, let alone one this light.”

The design is full of clever alpine touches: a rigid thermoformed back panel for structure, glove-friendly drawcord access, ice tool loops, RECCO reflector, and an integrated mini lid that protects your gear and doubles as a rope-carry system.

There's even a field-repairable patch kit, which Arc’teryx will offer for free at ReBIRD Service Centres starting FW25.

So, if you’re wondering why you can’t buy one right now… you’re not alone.

The Alpha SL 30 is currently sold out online, but Arc’teryx has confirmed more stock is coming in June.

Your best bet? Keep an eye on their site or head to a local speciality retailer the moment it drops again.