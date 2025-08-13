Shark attack! Rapanui’s new tees make waves for a good cause

Rapanui is taking a bite out of fast fashion and shark endangerment in one go.

The Isle of Wight-based brand has teamed up with marine charity the Shark Trust on a new capsule collection launching today, 13 August, with 10% of profits going directly toward saving some of the UK’s most threatened shark species.

From angel sharks to blue sharks, these misunderstood creatures are getting their moment in the (sea) sun, on soft, sustainable cotton tees.

Available exclusively at Rapanui, the collection will see 10% of profits donated to the Shark Trust’s Oceanics Programme, which campaigns for stronger protections for migratory shark species that are increasingly under threat from overfishing, bycatch and habitat destruction.

A collection with real teeth (and real impact)

“Healthy oceans are essential for all life on Earth,” said Rob Drake-Knight, Rapanui co-founder.

“This collaboration helps highlight a species that’s too often misunderstood, while showing that better systems, in conservation and in clothing, are possible.”

Basking sharks are one of the most important parts of the UK's marine ecosystem (Image credit: The Shark Trust)

Paul Cox, CEO of the Shark Trust, added, “The funds from this collaboration will directly support our work to secure science-based protections. We’re delighted to be working with Rapanui to take that message to a wider audience.”

The launch will be supported by campaign photography, social media, and collaborations with marine scientists and photographers.

Expect strong editorial storytelling too; Rapanui’s blog will run exclusive content featuring insights from the Shark Trust team.

Not just an issue for tropical reefs or far-flung oceans, the collection reminds us that sharks play a vital role in UK marine ecosystems, and the time to protect them is now.

Shop the collection at Rapanui, and help save the sharks today.