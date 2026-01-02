Mr Jones Watches kicks off 2026 by adding a popular limited edition watch to its permanent collection

Quick Summary Mr Jones Watches has relaunched one of its popular limited edition watches. This time, it's a part of the permanent collection, too.

After seeing swathes of fantastic watches launched in 2025, it's hard to see how 2026 could ever keep pace. But Mr Jones Watches has got out of the blocks early, with a fantastic launch which is certain to please fans of the brand.

Those with longer memories will remember the launch of Feline Fine almost a year ago. That model was a limited edition, with its party piece being a dial which either read 'everything is fine' or 'everything is f*cked', at different times of the day.

That was topped with a smoking cat, cloaked in a white blanket and flanked by a molotov cocktail and a cigarette lighter, which revolved to tell the time. It's something which really had to be seen to be believed.

(Image credit: Mr Jones Watches)

Now, the model has returned to the brand's permanent collection. So, while the last release was only available for a period of twelve hours, this launch means you'll be able to pick one up at any time.

That dials sits inside a 37mm stainless steel case, which enjoys a black PVD coating. That's matched with a black suede strap, complete with white stitching for contrast.

Such a distinctly monochromatic backdrop – even the dial is black and white – allows the feline at the centre to really pop.

(Image credit: Mr Jones Watches)

The watch is powered by a quartz movement, and telling the time is relatively easy by the brand's own standards. The molotov marks the hour, and the lighter shows the minutes, just like any old hour and minute hands.

Elsewhere, you'll get a respectable 50m of water resistance, a sapphire crystal on top and a 12 month guarantee from the brand.

Priced at £225 / €285 / US$295 (approx. AU$450) the piece sits neatly in line with others from the brand's collection. It's perfectly priced to treat yourself to something new and fun, without busting the bank.