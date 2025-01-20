Mr Jones Watches is back with its most relatable piece yet

Quick Summary
Mr Jones Watches just launched its first watch of 2025.
The Feline Fine is designed as a reminder that whatever you're feeling is okay.
If you're a fan of the best watches, you'll know just how changeable things can be. That world is so closely linked to that of fashion that what's hot and what's not can switch in a moment.
Still, one trend we've been happy to see in the market over the last few years is for quirky watches. These are pieces which may not look like a traditional watch, instead opting to introduce artwork, colours, figurines and other pieces to make something entirely new.
One of our favourite purveyors of quirky watches is Mr Jones Watches – and now it has released its first new piece of 2025. Dubbed the Feline Fine, this model features a depiction of a cat wearing sunglasses and smoking a cigarette at the centre of the dial.
The kitty is wrapped in a white blanket, and sits in front of a disposable lighter and a molotov cocktail. Those mark the minutes and hours, respectively.
That's all set against a split black and white background, which reveals a slogan on the white portion. As the minutes tick around, that moves between one which reads 'everything is fine' and another which reads 'everything is fucked'.
The concept ties into the book How to Self Sabotage, which was written by the watches' designer, Eleanor Dalzell. Each purchase of the watch snags a copy of the book, too.
Dalzell calls the watch a celebration of the fine line between optimism and self sabotage. It's designed to act as a reminder that it's okay to feel fine or fucked or anything else in between.
The watch itself is fairly standard fare for the brand. A 37mm stainless steel case encompasses the dial, sitting just a hair under 47mm from lug to lug. That's nice and slim, too, thanks to a quartz movement inside. The watch comes as standard on a black leather strap, though you can always change that out to suit your preference.
Priced at just £225 / $275 (approx. AU$443) this is a really affordable and quirky timepiece, which should appeal to many users. As is often the case with Mr Jones Watches, though, it's not going to be around for long. This is a limited edition release, which means you'll only be able to buy one on the 22nd of January between 8am and 8pm GMT.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
