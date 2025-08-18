Sensational sci-fi spin-off with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes returns next month

Back in March of this year, I was left scratching my head as to how I had somehow arrived so late to Gen V – the spin-off show from Amazon Prime's critically acclaimed The Boys series.

While the latter has wrapped filming and the show is set to return in 2026, if you can't wait that long then – aside from these 3 shows to watch next – you're in luck, as Gen V season 2 begins streaming next month, from 17 September.

A recent trailer revealed that more of The Boys stars will appear in Gen V this time around, which further ups the ante to one of the most sensational spin-offs that I've ever seen.

Gen V Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you're unfamiliar with the show, then it follows a group of superheroes-in-training students at an academy.

They're gifted in various (often disturbing) ways and pretty much all of them idolise 'the Seven' – that being the seven legendary superheroes, run by Vought International as part of The Boys show.

That infatuation doesn't last too long, however, when Homelander's dominance over Vought and increasingly radical views are surfaced. Gen V does a great job of adding meat to the bones of The Boys, so it's a sure win for fans.

Sadly, one of Gen V's stars, Chance Perdomo, passed away in 2024 – and the showrunners had to rethink almost everything to respectfully continue with the series without his presence.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

When Gen V launched in 2023, it was met with critical acclaim, netting a startling 97% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Can season 2 keep the pace? We'll have to wait and find out on 17 September.

Interestingly, however, the public reception to The Boys has shown a downward trajectory. The first season of the show has, at the time of writing, a 91% audience score. Season two dips to 84%; season 3 is 76%; while the most recent season 4 wasn't much appreciated, with a 54% score.

With that kind of downward spiral in the public's appreciation of the show it's based upon, I do wonder if Gen V will follow a similar path. I'm hopeful that won't be the case, as in many respects it's the better show of the pair – which is why I'm excited for its 17 September debut.

That said, I do wish that Amazon Prime Video would buck up its ideas about the volume of ads served on its content. Furthermore, as I wrote about the other day, its streaming quality isn't a match for Netflix – and something really needs to be done about it to improve user experience. Especially when the shows it has are this darn good!