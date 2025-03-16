I'm late to Amazon Prime's best sci-fi spin-off – and eager for season 2 this year
Gen V complements the The Boys so well – especially after a dwindling season 4
Who doesn't love a bit of sci-fi? And the last couple of years on the best streaming services have had audiences spoiled rotten. Indeed, there's so much to get around to seeing that I've only arrived late to loads of it.
From Severance to Silo, I've been well behind on Apple TV+'s excellent offerings. But now I'm exploring more services, too, catching 3 Body Problem on Netflix and now this, Amazon Prime's best sci-fi, Gen V.
Gen V is a spin-off of sorts, as it's set in the world of The Boys – the streamer's other famous (daresay infamous) sci-fi series about a bunch of not-so-good superheroes who aren't saving humanity so much as trying to control it.
While I certainly loved The Boys, by the time its fourth season came to an end I felt that its episodes were dwindling. Gen V, by comparison, feels fresh and fun – yet still sometimes silly, comedic, and most definitely ultra-violent.
Now that I've sped through the sole season of Gen V, however, I'm eager for season 2 to air. Good news is, as principal photography wrapped late last year, it's expected to be out of the edit and onto Amazon's service sometime this year.
Sadly, one of Gen V's main stars, Chance Perdomo – who plays Andre Anderson, a young 'supe' with superhuman powers and the ability to control metal – passed away. It meant the show had to be re-written for season 2.
Rest well, Chance, I really enjoyed your performance in the recent Sabrina series on Netflix too – and your presence in Gen V S2 will, I'm confident, feel like an immediate absence. But the show must go on, hopefully serving your memory well.
The critical reception to Gen V when it was first available, back in late September of 2023, was really positive. The show has a staggering 97% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a rare thing indeed.
Audiences weren't quite as universally convinced, though, with the same aggregator site sat at 76% by comparison. Not outright negative, I'm sure you'll agree, but perhaps some of The Boys fatigue had hit in by then – although, personally, I think Gen V complements that show perfectly.
The show is effectively built around superheroes at University, aspiring for a spot on The Seven – or to be the next Homelander. Little do they know about the punishing troubles afoot at Vought International, which 'owns' them all.
Whether you've watched The Boys or not, however, Gen V's is a fun sci-fi tale in its own right that stands up on its own two feet. Sure, Amazon has some strong other sci-fi shows, such as Fallout, which scores a similarly high 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Both are a treat to watch if blood-soaked sci-fi dystopia is your idea of fun, so get to it!
