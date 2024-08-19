If you think Prime Video's The Boys is shocking, wait 'til you see the writer's next adaptation

Quick Summary The next adaptation of a Garth Ennis comic book series (after Preacher and The Boys) is set to be Crossed. Based on the post-apocalyptic book series, it could end up even more shocking and controversial than previous adaptations.

There's no doubt that The Boys on Amazon Prime Video is one of the edgiest shows around. Explicit and gory at times, it's certainly not for those easily offended.

That being said, it's still rather tame in comparison with the comic book series on which it's based. The books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson go even further than the streaming service could dare.

As does another series by Ennis, which is arguably even more shocking than The Boys, and it's been revealed that we could see this collection adapted soon, too.

Crossed was first published in 2008 and has spawned a myriad of follow-ups and offshoots – including the 100 issue long Crossed: Badlands arc.

Largely seen as the author's take on the zombie genre, it centres on survivors of a pandemic that has turned the infected into crazed psychopaths with rash in the shape of a cross appearing on their faces.

(Image credit: Avatar Press)

The most common symptom caused by the infection is a complete loss of inhibition and moral code, leading to mass murder, violent crime and all manner of truly unspeakable acts – many of which are surely unfilmable.

According to The Hollywood Reporter though, someone could soon give it a go. Ennis (who also wrote the Preacher books, which were also made into a series for Prime Video) has written a script for a Crossed movie which indie production company, Six Studios, has acquired.

It hopes to have production underway later this year, but is yet to find a director willing to take on the project. It's not known at this date whether it will be destined for the big screen or pitched at streaming platforms.

If it's the latter, Prime Video would seem the best fit considering it has aired the biggest adaptations of Ennis' work to date. It might request the material is toned down a bit though, considering some of the themes.

Six Studios suggests that could be the case: "It was the most faithful adaptation possible," said producer Carl Choi of the screenplay, but also hinted that the film will focus more on the intimate, human side of the story.