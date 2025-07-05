Prime Video's seismic prequel series could reinvigorate a whole franchise

When Amazon Prime Video released The Terminal List a few years ago in 2022, the reception didn't necessarily suggest that the Chris Pratt-led show would get a follow-up. It didn't land all that well, but Amazon clearly still has plans for the franchise, since it just unveiled a prequel series that could reignite things.

Dark Wolf will rewind matters to just before the events of the original series, taking a closer look at Taylor Kitsch's character Ben Edwards, who played a prominent role in the original. It looks set to explore how he went from a clean-cut soldier to a covert operative willing to bend the rules to a dangerous extent.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf - Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

From the glimpses we get in that first teaser, he's going to see things go wrong in a wartime scenario, and quite possibly commit major crimes of his own – all as a prelude to the work that he commits to before The Terminal List's events. Whether we'll see much of Chris Pratt's character is unclear.

On IMDb, he's listed as appearing in two episodes of this new season, and he crops up in the trailer a few times, although some of those are flashbacks. Then again, since he didn't necessarily set the world alight the first time around, maybe the show doesn't need him in a major role. Kitsch was great as a troubled character in the second season of True Detective, too, so has some pedigree.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

This is an interesting move for Prime Video, too, since it underlines the streaming platform's search for franchises that it can mine. It's trying to establish the world of Citadel as one of these, with somewhat limited success, and The Terminal List is clearly intended to stand as another.

A series every three years might be a little too infrequent for that to work, though, so a lot will ride on how much interest Dark Wolf can capture when it starts streaming. That beginning is still a few weeks away, though – the show will drop on 27 August. If you're a fan of action thrillers and want some shoot-outs dropped in with the mystery, though, it could be a great option.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors