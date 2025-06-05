This huge show makes one surprising streaming service even more of a contender

If you take a look over all of the biggest and best streaming services on the market right now, there are some huge names that suck in a lot of airtime and discussion – but that doesn't mean other platforms don't have a chance. Our tech editor, Mike Lowe, recently wrote about how Paramount+ has come from behind to surprise him as a genuinely excellent platform, and it seems to be going from strength to strength.

On the back of an impressive 12 months, the platform just unveiled a trailer for probably its biggest upcoming series – the return of an iconic on-screen serial killer in Dexter: Resurrection. It shows just how Dexter (Michael C. Hall) is going to get back in the game after Dexter: New Blood, and promises some intriguing new characters for him to bounce off.

Dexter: Resurrection | Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

Dexter looks like he's getting tapped up by his old ex-colleague and one of the few survivors from the original series, Angel (David Zayas), who's still struggling to process the idea that Dexter might have been a butcher on his own time. To get ahead of any news of his survival spreading, Dexter makes a bold move and gets himself to New York City, the Big Apple.

There, he's seemingly going to be contacted by a sharp-bobbed Uma Thurman representing a major client who has a fascination with serial killers. He's played by the inimitable Peter Dinklage, and appears to be gathering a sort of super-team of killers at his expansive mansion, including others played by Krysten Ritter, David Dastmalchian and even Neil Patrick Harris.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+)

It's a real rogue's gallery, and further underlines the fact that Dexter could be swimming in dangerous waters. Even more pressingly, though, he's on the trail of his now-disappeared son, who has inherited his father's pathological desire to end people's lives. He needs to keep him safe and secret, ideally, but that'll be easier said than done.

All of this is another feather in Paramount+'s cap, a few years after Dexter's last appearance – it'll doubtless hope that more shows like this help to see it stand on its own two feet in an ever-competitive streaming landscape.