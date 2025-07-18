The movie AV experts use to test sound systems finally gets a 4K Blu-ray release

Quick Summary Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World is finally getting a 4K Blu-ray release. Featuring remastered 4K visuals and a newly created Dolby Atmos mix, this will surely be the best disc for testing your TV and sound system.

As the former deputy editor of Home Cinema Choice, I know a thing or two about testing TVs, surround sound systems and soundbars – as do many of my peers. And when it came to the reference movies we used in the process, one was regularly in the top two or three.

First the DVD then the Blu-ray version of Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World was in every AV expert's kitbag back in the day. Its 5.1 Dolby Digital mix is quite simply superb, with one specific sea-battle sequence bringing out the best (and worst) from audio gear.

But with the advent of Dolby Atmos and other enhanced sound formats, the disc made way for other bombastically loud and beautifully mixed reference discs – Dunkirk, for starters. The Russell Crowe-starring salty epic sadly fell by the wayside.

Until now.

Finally, just 22 years after the movie first released and 11 after 4K Blu-rays became a thing, Master and Commander is getting a remastered, full-fledged release. And with a newly mixed Dolby Atmos soundtrack, to boot.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Acquired by Disney as part of the purchase of 20th Century Fox, the film will be released this September on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in both standard and steelbook editions.

What's more, as reported by Forbes, the main disc inside will have a 100GB storage limit (over the general 66GB). This suggests the new remaster – which was restored from "original film elements" – will have the minimum compression possible. It'll also feature hand crafted Dolby Vision pictures for compatible TVs and projectors.

This is all great news for collectors and AV enthusiasts alike, as well as those who regularly test entertainment equipment, of course.

The new Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World 4K Blu-rays will be available from 8 September in the UK, and even earlier in the US, where it'll hit stores like Amazon from 5 August.

The steelbook edition will be priced at £34.99 / $39.99.

It's worth noting that you can also currently stream the movie on Disney+, but only in HD (even though it supports HDR too).