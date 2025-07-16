Prime Video's saucy new trailer stars a huge Slow Horses, House of the Dragon actor

If Apple TV+ is the best streaming network for fans of sci-fi series and movies (and it very much is, to be clear), then I think there's an argument to be made that Prime Video is the best destination for romance fans. From My Fault (in many guises) to The Summer I Turned Pretty, Amazon's been pumping out saucy, heart-racing shows for a good while now.

It just unveiled its latest in a teaser that has all the ingredients to get people interested, too. The Girlfriend will star the superb Olivia Cooke as Cherry, a mysterious new partner whose presence completely unsettles the dynamic of an established mother and son (Laura and Daniel), with the mother played by none other than Robin Wright.

The Girlfriend - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Cherry clearly and immediately has a lot going for her, not least by being beautiful and charismatic, but it's clear that Laura immediately feels like something's a little off about the woman her son has fallen for. From the framing of this teaser trailer, it's almost guaranteed that she's right to some degree.

Still, the teaser also makes it clear that Laura and Danny's relationship might not be super healthy, either. The so-called "mommy's boy" hangs out in the sauna with his mother, but seems willing to go pretty far with his new girlfriend even in his mom's presence, ickily.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Exactly what Cherry's up to is anyone's guess from what we've seen so far, but there's definitely more than a hint of manipulation. Happily, Cooke seems like perfect casting – she's fast becoming one of our favourite names in TV, after stellar performances in House of the Dragon and the early days of Slow Horses. Those are two excellent shows to have on your CV at any stage of a career.

Cooke has much more to boast about besides them, too, so I have no doubt that if the script is up to scratch she'll probably anchor this show brilliantly. We'll have to wait until 10 September to actually watch it, though, which might feel like a longtime. Hopefully another trailer comes along before then, to whet our appetites even further.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors