The Better Sister might be your next TV thriller obsession
Jessica Biel, anyone?
I can't be the only person who basically needs to have an engrossing TV show on the go at any one moment, so that empty evenings can be filled with suspense, drama and surprise twists. Amazon Prime Video might be about to supply my next obsession, in the form of the spiky-looking The Better Sister, which just got its first full trailer.
The show arrives on 29 May, at the end of the month, and has some big names in its cast. Principally, the two main characters are sisters played by Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks, the latter of whom is doing much more dramatic work nowadays after getting her break in comedy.
Biel plays Chloe, a successful woman whose life is a little bit more complicated than it seems – which is underlined when she returns home to find her husband dead. This brings about the return of her estranged sister Nicky (Banks), who just so happens to also be the biological mother of Chloe's teenage son Ethan.
That's a complex family situation at the best of times, but frostiness between Chloe and Nicky are immediately underlined by the trailer, and will clearly play a major role in the series. At a certain point, it would seem that Ethan becomes a suspect in the case, which makes things extremely conflicting for his two mothers, themselves sisters.
It's always a good sign when you discover that a major series like this is based on a best-selling mystery novel, as is the case here (from author Alafair Burke). That's generally an immediate reassurance that the plotting will be properly considered, the twists appropriately shocking, and the resolution well-planned.
Between this, Bosch: Legacy and Reacher, Amazon Prime Video is making a case for itself as arguably the best streaming service for crime fans. Meaning fans of the crime genre, of course – none of us are fans of crime more broadly. Okay, a few people might be. Anyway, stick The Better Sister on your watchlist now if you want a new dose of suspense and drama at the end of May.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
