Netflix's new Eric Bana series makes camping look like a really bad idea

The streaming rat race never holds on for a minute, and even with some huge shows in the pipeline for later this year, Netflix and all the other candidates to be named best streaming service have to keep surprising viewers. So, while some shows get trailed six months before they arrive, others have much shorter turnarounds – like Untamed, which just got its first teaser trailer before it arrives on 17 July.

The thriller series will star Eric Bana and Sam Neill, and is set in the beautiful expanse of one of the most famous camping destinations on the planet – Yosemite National Park, in California. The gorgeous park might look a little more sinister by the time you've burned through a crime story set among its rocky peaks and spiky forests.

Like so many national parks in the US, only a small amount of Yosemite is easily accessible to those driving through it – if you get away from the central valley, there are huge swathes of undisturbed land to get lost in. Getting lost might be an optimistic version of what's happened to some souls in the show, though, with at least one hastily-buried corpse visible in the teaser trailer.

It looks like Bana will play a federal agent brought into the park to investigate the death of a woman, while Sam Neill will glower as a more local form of law enforcement. Don't bet against some sort of tug-of-war between tourism and safety, like in Jaws, either, since Yosemite is a drastically popular holiday destination Stateside.

Bana is a fun performer who perhaps goes a little underrated – one of those actors who almost suffers from his good looks, since they led to him getting a little typecast in the early 2000s. Sam Neill, meanwhile, needs no introduction and is in a brilliant late phase of his career, always able to serve up memorable performances when needed.

The good news is that a mid-July release means there isn't long to wait for Untamed – and we'll almost certainly get another, longer trailer to dig into before then. I, for one, am intrigued, and not just because I'm not that into camping in the first place.

