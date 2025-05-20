HBO's latest thriller will bring the best out of Mark Ruffalo

Whenever HBO announces a new show, it's a good idea to perk up and add it to your watchlist – and when it has someone like Mark Ruffalo leading the cast, that's even more true. His newest effort will be Task, teased a few months ago and now given its first proper trailer.

The show will arrive in September, according to HBO, and how you stream it will be different depending on where you live. In the US, its service Max is becoming HBO Max once again this summer, while here in the UK it'll be streamable through Sky Atlantic or a NOW entertainment pass.

Task | Official Teaser | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The show looks like a gritty and gripping cop story, with Ruffalo playing an FBI agent who's given the task of investigating a series of violent home invasions carried out by a criminal organisation wearing grim masks while they work. To do so, he assembles a small task force of officers that don't exactly have the shiniest CVs in the world.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO)

From the looks of things, we won't just get the perspective of Ruffalo and his team, though. The teaser heavily implies that we'll also be given a look at the unmasked lives of the criminals they're chasing, who have their own dramas to live through and personal tensions to unpack.

Who's making Task?

The show comes from the same creators as Mare of Easttown, which did so well a few years ago and garnered major acclaim for Kate Winslet. Mark Ruffalo is certainly an actor of a similar calibre, so there's every chance that he could be eyeing up next year's awards season with some anticipation.

While we still have Apple TV+ in the top spot as the best streaming service on the market, depending on where you live, you basically need to have access to HBO's shows if you want to catch the highest-quality dramas as they come out. Task might just be the latest justification for that point when it arrives in September – although we're still a decent way out from its debut.