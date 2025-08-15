After 13.2 million viewers, Kaitlin Olson’s new show teases S2 with a new star

While I've been loving the myriad sci-fi seasons all over the best streaming services at the moment, I also have a soft spot for zany comedy – and Kaitlin Olson's dose of whodunnit cop comedy-drama in High Potential was great to watch.

The It's Always Sunny Star's show has gone down extremely well for ABC network, too, with over 13.2 million people tuning in for the show's season one finale. It was no surprise that a second season was greenlit – and you're looking at the promotional poster for that very show.

First reported in a TV Insider exclusive, High Potential season 2 adds Steve Howey to the cast, taking on the new role of the precinct captain. He's got the perfect moustache for the job, too, so it looks like a canny casting.

What's High Potential about?

While High Potential was produced for ABC, you can watch it on Disney+ in the UK, adding another badge to its arm. The streamer has a wide range of titles now available across a wide range of genres – including recent addition, Alien: Earth.

High Potential, however, is actually based on a French-language original, called HPI, which depicts Olson as Morgan, a cleaner working hard to support her family. Despite her entry-level role, she's a high-IQ genius who can solve problems in a flash.

That includes police cases. So when she's cleaning in the local precinct's office and has an exuberant dancing mishap, she stumbles upon an apparently closed case, highlighting its errors, and helping the force to solve it. Cue her getting a freelance consultant role – and herein begins the magic of High Potential's fun and mayhem.

Is High Potential highly rated?

I was late to watching High Potential, so I've only recently finished the first season – and the second is due out next month, premiering on 16 September.

The first season saw critics being full of praise for the show. Rotten Tomatoes' score remains sat at a lofty 96%, which is a rare high for a comedy such as this.

What I've loved about the show, however, is just how brilliant Olson is. She's a wonder to watch and will make you laugh – without relying on typical It's Always Sunny tropes.

In High Potential she really owns her role, with her character's flamboyant dress sense often adding a fantastic punchline of its own right.

Fans have generally loved the show too, with an 81% score average on Rotten Tomatoes. Not as lofty as the critics, but still very respectable – and plenty have been calling for the second season.

There's not long to wait now, though. So if you've not seen High Potential yet then I can thoroughly recommend you tune in. You'll be back for season 2 before you know it.