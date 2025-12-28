Netflix in January 2026: 5 new shows and movies you can't miss

A new year is finally almost upon us, with 2025 soon to be consigned to memory. At the time of writing, we're in the very tail-end of a big, big month for Netflix – one that's seen it bring massive shows like Stranger Things and Emily in Paris back to audiences. Still, time never sits still for the biggest streaming service on the planet.

With January very much hoving into view, it's time to look forward to another significant month of new content coming to the platform. I've gone through all the additions with a fine-toothed comb, and have five highlights to share with you, below. These are the shows and movies you can't miss next month on Netflix.

The Rip

The Rip | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 16 January

Any movie that reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon is worth paying a lot of attention to, and this looks like a particularly fun slice of action. The two play cops whose whole job revolves around taking down criminal stash houses to confiscate illegally-gained money, but that puts them in the way of temptation pretty often.

The film appears to revolve around a cash score they manage to find that's way, way bigger than expected, and the ramifications that such a huge discovery could have. Their trust for each other will clearly be tested to its very limits, and the trailer makes it clear that we can expect shootouts, car chases and more.

His & Hers

HIS & HERS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 8 January

This intriguing-looking mystery show will pit Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson against each other in a bizarre situation, as they play a married couple going through what looks like a major relationship crisis while investigating the same crime. Thompson plays a journalist desperate to uncover the secret of the case, while Bernthal is the police officer in charge of it.

They both clearly have secrets and wounds to share, and it's fairly obvious that these will all come spilling out as the plot unfolds. It looks like good old-fashioned tense stuff, and I'm always going to turn up for Bernthal's work.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1

Bridgerton Season 4 | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 29 January

Another of Netflix's very biggest shows is back this January, with the first half of Bridgerton's latest season dropping right at the end of the month. It promises more love-lorn stuff, as yet another couple line up for the "will-they-won't-they" treatment, with Jonathan Bailey now in a starring role.

He's way more famous than he was when Bridgerton first aired, not least thanks to the phenomenal success of the Wicked movies, but thankfully remains a really charming performer. Expect lusty scenes, plenty of romantic sub-plots, and at least one ravishingly beautiful ballroom.

People We Meet on Vacation

People We Meet On Vacation | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 9 January

In fact, it looks like being a romantic month on Netflix, with this adaptation of a hit novel likely to do big numbers when it arrives earlier in the month. It takes the sweet premise of two childhood best friends who decide that they'll try to take an annual trip together, forever.

Over the years, they grow up and start to realise that the connection they share might just be a rarer and more special thing than they've been accounting for. I think we can all guess how this one will end up, but there's always something to be said for the journey to true love, eh?

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 15 January

Over the decades there have been many masters of the mystery genre, but few have the same clout as Agatha Christie. It's always a treat when one of her great novels gets adapted, and this new version of The Seven Dials Mystery looks like a total joy, featuring the highly-rated Mia McKenna-Bruce as one of Christie's most enjoyable makeshift detectives.

Expect macabre murders, surprising moments and, as always, a massive late twist that will up-end what you thought you knew about the whole case. It looks like ideal cosy evening viewing, for my money.