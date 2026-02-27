Netflix in March 2026: 5 best additions to the streaming giant

Another month, another content calendar – if you're a Netflix subscriber, you're probably pretty used to the process of looking up what's coming to the gigantic streaming service every few weeks. After all, like all the best streaming services, it has so much on the way at any given moment that it can be overwhelming to consider.

Luckily for you, I make it my business at the end of each month to take a look at everything that's coming down the pike, and to pick out a digestible handful of highlights that you need to know about. So, to that end, read on to find out about the five unmissable additions coming to Netflix in March 2026.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 20 March

This one's been a long time coming – a Peaky Blinders movie to finally cap off the lengthy and violent saga of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy). It's been a while since the final season of the show came out, and it looks like the film will involve a pretty heft timeskip at the start.

We'll pick up with Tommy ageing depressively on his own on a country estate, keeping himself severed from the old world of his gang. He'll be drawn back in, though, by the prospect of his son (now in charge) getting into business with British fascists, a cause that Tommy was always good at destroying. It looks like grim, dramatic stuff.

War Machine

WAR MACHINE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 6 March

Ignore the fact that Netflix already made an original movie called War Machine, starring Brad Pitt, and just go with the flow – because this new one looks like a doozy. It stars the absolutely massive (and very clearly committed) Alan Ritchson as an aspiring Army Ranger whose selection exam goes absolutely haywire.

Rather than being just a run of the mill military thriller, this one has a major sci-fi twist, in the form of a massive, robotic, likely alien killing machine. It's unearthed by the Rangers before it sets out to completely exterminate them, and the whole thing looks a bit like Predator if the Predator was a giant robot – what a pitch!

One Piece (Season 2)

ONE PIECE: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 10 March

Netflix has leant into major series in a big way in the last half-decade, and it's fairly clear from its memos and marketing that it sees One Piece as one of its biggest, especially now that shows like Squid Game and Stranger Things are either finished or on a long break.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, its second season actually has quite a lot riding on it – to see whether it can continue to convert not just fans of the original manga and anime, but also people who've never even heard of One Piece. With its zany tone, fun fights and effervescent characters, it certainly looks like a real treat.

Vladimir

Vladimir | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 5 March

One for fans of steamy romances who might end up feeling a bit starved of content with Bridgerton back on a break between seasons, this. It stars Rachel Weisz (always a stunning performer on her day) as a frustrated and increasingly sidelined middle-aged professor who starts to fantasise about a younger colleague.

Those fantasies look pretty edgy at times, but it's also clear that the show will play with the boundary between her imagination and reality, to leave us guessing as to whether there's a real affair happening, too. It seems like an inventive way to get into some raunchy action, so here's hoping it's a hit.

The Dinosaurs

The Dinosaurs | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 6 March

This looks like a perfect fit for anyone who, like me, remembers Walking With Dinosaurs as one of the most important documentary series from their youth – even though that show has also had a recent reboot/remake. Netflix's approach looks like it'll have the budget to match the CGI requirements, too.

The show will show us a wide range of well-known and more under-reported dinosaurs from throughout ancient history, exploring how we think these beasts lived and coexisted. It looks pretty staggering, and could be perfect for family viewing, since it's clearly at least a little educational.