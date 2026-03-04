Netflix's dark new mystery series could be your next big binge

Sometimes the tech world whips itself up into a bit of a frenzy, and the last two weeks have been pretty hectic – I've zipped around from country to country seeing new devices and lineups, and that's left me with less time to keep up with streaming news than I'd like. So, suffice to say I'm glad I dipped into Netflix's past week of announcements to make sure I saw everything it's teased.

Right there in the list I found the first full trailer for Jo Nesbo's Detective Hole, a show that I've been really interested in ever since Netflix first announced it a couple of years ago. This dark detective series promises to tell super memorable stories, and it helps that it's based on a best-selling series of novels by Jo Nesbo, who got his name in the title as part of his deal, clearly.

The trailer's been out for a good few days, as I said, but I only just got to see it, and it lives up to the expectations that Netflix has very slowly been building up around the show. Nesbo's books are pretty dark even within the detective genre – their main character Harry Hole isn't one of those happy-go-lucky protagonists.

Rather, he's caught in a web of trauma and suspicion, both in terms of his personal life and the police department he works in. One thing that I'm probably most impressed by is that Netflix is making the series in Norwegian, Nesbo's native language, rather than transposing the plotlines and characters into an English-speaking location.

This also means that we'll get the rare opportunity to see Joel Kinnaman perform in Norwegian, rather than the stunning English that he's made such a name with (in things like For All Mankind and The Suicide Squad). He's playing Tom Waaler, a major character who clearly has a very murky past tied up with Harry Hole's.

The show drops on Netflix on 24 March, and I'd expect it to rocket right up the charts when it does so. People love a high-quality crime drama, but one that has conflicted, complicated characters at its heart tends to stand out from the pack.

