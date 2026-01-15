Netflix's next big mystery series gets a trailer that confirms it could be something special – it's streaming now

Agatha Christie knows how to plot a murder

Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
By
published
in News
Agatha Christie&#039;s Seven Dials on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)

When Netflix first unveiled a teaser for Agatha Christie's Seven Dials I was struck by how perfect it would have been as a Christmas launch. These murder mysteries are basically a tradition on UK TV, and it probably would have been quite a punchy move to offer it at the same time as the BBC and others were trying to get everyone's eyes over the holidays.

Image

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Netflix waited quite a long time to give us a proper trailer for the series, too, since the one embedded above only arrived on 6 January, but in fairness that hasn't stopped the hype from building. Rightly so, since the adaptation of one of Christie's most twisting mysteries calls on a great cast to tell its story.

In the lead role is Mia McKenna-Bruce, very much a rising star (and the owner of a BAFTA award to that end). She plays Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, a young heiress whose life is upended when her prospective fiancee dies in a very curious fashion. She's determined to find out what happened, and refuses to accept it was a natural death.

Image 1 of 5
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)

She'll dice with formidable actors, including Helena Bonham Carter as her very own mother, and Martin Freeman as a more traditional detective who finds it a little hard to sanction some of Bundle's more eccentric tactics and approaches to investigative work. It all looks really charming and, reassuringly, true to the plot of the novel.

In fact, that detailed plot is probably why this isn't a movie, but rather releasing as three episodes. That means you can either binge through it in one sitting, or treat it as a nightly show to really liven up a slow week if you prefer. Either way, the choice is yours since it's streaming on Netflix now for subscribers.

TOPICS
Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.