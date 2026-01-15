When Netflix first unveiled a teaser for Agatha Christie's Seven Dials I was struck by how perfect it would have been as a Christmas launch. These murder mysteries are basically a tradition on UK TV, and it probably would have been quite a punchy move to offer it at the same time as the BBC and others were trying to get everyone's eyes over the holidays.

It's probably fair to assume that Netflix had its hands full with the climactic and long-awaited finale of Stranger Things around that time, though, and its scheduling certainly underlined that. So, while we're all back at work and kickoff events like CES 2026 mean that the year is well underway, now is the time for Seven Dials, which is streaming as of today.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix waited quite a long time to give us a proper trailer for the series, too, since the one embedded above only arrived on 6 January, but in fairness that hasn't stopped the hype from building. Rightly so, since the adaptation of one of Christie's most twisting mysteries calls on a great cast to tell its story.

In the lead role is Mia McKenna-Bruce, very much a rising star (and the owner of a BAFTA award to that end). She plays Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, a young heiress whose life is upended when her prospective fiancee dies in a very curious fashion. She's determined to find out what happened, and refuses to accept it was a natural death.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

She'll dice with formidable actors, including Helena Bonham Carter as her very own mother, and Martin Freeman as a more traditional detective who finds it a little hard to sanction some of Bundle's more eccentric tactics and approaches to investigative work. It all looks really charming and, reassuringly, true to the plot of the novel.

In fact, that detailed plot is probably why this isn't a movie, but rather releasing as three episodes. That means you can either binge through it in one sitting, or treat it as a nightly show to really liven up a slow week if you prefer. Either way, the choice is yours since it's streaming on Netflix now for subscribers.

