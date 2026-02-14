5 shows you need to binge first on HBO Max when it finally arrives in the UK

It's been a long time coming, but we finally now know when HBO Max is arriving in the UK. For years, through multiple name changes, it's only ever been a service overseas, and the only way to easily access streaming versions of HBO's biggest shows in the UK has been through Sky and Now.

As of 26 March, though, we'll finally be able to access a standalone version of the service – and that means that anyone who's never really dipped their toes into HBO's library has the binge of all binges to set off on. It'll have some of the best shows ever made, after all, so I've picked out the five that I think you should watch first when the big launch happens.

The Pitt

This isn't the oldest show HBO's made, nor the most-awarded (although it's doing very well), but the crucial thing about The Pitt is that it's actually never yet been available to stream in the UK. While most HBO shows come through Now or Sky, this one never did, so when HBO Max arrives there should be two seasons to immediately sink into.

It's got a third on the way, too, and is a bit of a phenomenon in the US. Viewers and executives alike see it as a return to the good old days, when you could rely on shows coming out every year with great writing and performances, instead of waiting eons between updates.

The Wire

A show so storied that it's almost known just for being the "greatest ever" – The Wire is the definition of must-watch TV. Despite being from an age before smartphones (the first season barely features computers, at that), it's aged beautifully thanks to sharp social commentary and insight.

Across five seasons, this look at criminal conspiracies in and around Baltimore has some of the most memorable characters ever to step onto our screens, and watching it will really give you context for how modern shows compare (generally badly). HBO Max is all but certain to have it ready to watch in its entirety on launch day.

The Sopranos

Another contender for the throne when it comes to the best shows ever made is The Sopranos, and it's a huge part of the reputation that HBO has built up over time. James Gandolfini in the central role as Tony Soprano became a genuine giant of prestige TV, and once you start watching, you'll see why pretty quickly.

This show smuggles you into a world of Italian-American mobsters of a very modern kind, with murders and crime happening all over the place, but often in surprisingly hidden ways. Most importantly, you'll meet a crowd of mafioso types so memorable that they'll practically feel like your own circle of friends by the end.

Chernobyl

This miniseries from 2019 stays with me to a crazy extent, to the point where I can't believe it's over five years since I watched it. A stunning exploration of the events that led up to and immediately followed the most famous nuclear disaster in history, it tells a staggering breadth of stories over five episodes.

Featuring some of the best performances you'll ever see on TV from the likes of Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Jessie Buckley, its attention to detail and authenticity is second only to its stupendous structure. You'll find yourself dragged into the sheer terror of the cleanup operation, and the gobsmacking nature of the attempted cover-up, all in a span of hours.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

How do you follow up perhaps the single most successful network television sitcom of all time? Well, if you're Seinfeld co-creator Larry David, you write one of the most painfully funny mockumentary-style shows ever conceived. Starring David as a heightened, extreme version of himself, Curb runs the gamut of awkward moments across a dozen seasons.

Over that time, it ages quite beautifully, assembling an ever-widening cast of actors in cameos as themselves, almost all of whom are happy and willing to cut themselves down to size in the bargain. If you can't deal with cringe humour, this will be the ultimate crucible, but if you're on board it's a staggering ride.