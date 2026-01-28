3 best single-season TV shows to binge-watch in one weekend

While there are plenty of incredible, multi-season shows available on streaming platforms – programmes that are as much part of pop culture as decent viewing – there are also a fair few lurking in the back end that are perfect to binge on.

That's because they run for a single, glorious season – giving you a condensed story before you move on to something fresh. And, because many of them last for no more than eight episodes, you might even be able to cram them all into a weekend.

Here are three such shows – each just a single season long – that we highly recommend checking out. You can see them on Disney+, Prime Video or Now/Sky (in the UK), so you will need a subscription – but you might find trial offers available if you don't already.

Devs | First Look | FX - YouTube Watch On

Devs (Disney+)

To simply try and define and explain Devs in a short form would be a disservice to the show. Written and directed by the legendary Alex Garland (Civil War, Ex Machina), the sci-fi show is an exploration into loss and the drive to change by whatever means necessary, no matter the cost.

You can tell you're in for an interesting ride when you realise that it also delves into pre-determinism, quantum mechanics, fate, simulation and multiverse theories. And that's in just eight episodes in total.

It is intelligent, raw, powerful and unforgiving. And while it's not for everyone, Devs has grown a loyal fan base.

Characters are rich and well developed, acting with real motivation and drive, while performances are universally fantastic – there's special mention for a beautifully reserved Nick Offerman.

Take your time, focus and listen to this one. It is absolutely worth it, and could well change how you look at the universe. Or you could simply enjoy Offerman’s glorious beard.

The English - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The English (Prime Video)

Tales of revenge are nothing new, but when they're delivered this well, they can resonate long after the final scenes.

The English is the simple story of a mother driven to revenge through the murder of her son. She travels across the world, from England to a newly formed America, in order to kill those responsible, and nothing will stop her.

It is bolstered by a fabulous script from Hugo Blick, Federico Jusid superb soundtrack, and phenomenal cinematography by Arnau Valls Colomer. There is also extraordinarily sensitive and carefully paced acting from a great cast, including Emily Blunt as the lead.

There is no sentimentality in The English. The brutality of the wild west permeates every frame and at no point do you feel safe. There is a constant, looming dread over and every character is flawed. There are no heroes here, just people trying to survive during a time of huge upheaval.

Certainly, there's no let up and you won't feel particularly joyful as the six episodes draw to a close, but you'll be glad you took the ride.

Quarry - Official Trailer - HBO UK - YouTube Watch On

Quarry (Now/Sky – UK, Prime Video – US)

Almost a decade old, Quarry is a drama that perhaps didn't get the recognition it deserved in the mid-2010s, but has stood the test of time well. You could release it again today.

Directed by Greg Yaitanes of Banshee fame, it is based on a series of novels written by Max Allan Collins and tells the story of US Marine returning from Vietnam in 1972 to hostility and an America that has no love for his service.

He finds himself dropped into a world where his marriage at breaking point and society sees him as an outcast. Unable to find work and being increasingly alienated, we follow his struggles over a tight eight episode season.

Quarry is unrelenting, powerful, and at times shocking. It is a prime example of peak television, with a stunning central performance from Logan Marshall-Green.

This is a show that deserves to be watched, especially in just a couple of sittings.