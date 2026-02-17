The 5 best all-new Apple TV shows coming 2026

While Apple TV might not have the highest volume of subscribers, it's still our top pick as the best streaming service out there.

That's down to many factors, from the sci-fi shows it's aired in the recent past, to its commitment in giving shows their dues (Silo, anyone?), and the sheer quality of its originals.

For 2026, Apple TV is busy. While there are plenty of sequels incoming, that's not the focus of this list – here we're only highlighting brand new series to start your next binge-watching session.

A bumper showcase took place early February, which shed light on loads of forthcoming releases. So, without further ado, these are the five biggest all-new series coming to Apple TV this this very year...

1. Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Margo's Got Money Troubles — Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Series begins 15 April 2026

Margo (Elle Fanning), is the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (played by Nick Offerman), who has to find her own path with a new baby on the way, little money to her name, and a fearful number of options in how to earn her way through life.

A sub-minute teaser trailer for the show has already dropped, revealing that Nicole Kidman also features – in what promises to be a zany, comedic, yet reflective season. It runs eight episodes total, according to IMDB, and is Apple TV's first brand-new series of 2026.

2. Widow's Bay

Widow's Bay — Official Sneak Peek | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Series begins 29 April 2026

Taking its title from the town in which it's set, Widow’s Bay is a quiet island location, sat 40 miles off the coast of New England. But it hides a secret beneath its surface – which some locals believe is due to a curse.

The Mayor, Tom Loftis (played by Matthew Rhys), wants to revive the community and lure in tourists in to experience the town. But his success leads to troubles, as old fables begin to come true – and horror unfolds.

Following the show's reveal, a short teaser trailer gives you a taste of the show's mood. This could be Apple TV's answer to HBO's IT: Welcome to Derry, or MGM+'s From (which just teased that its fourth season is incoming).

3. Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Series begins 20 May 2026

A newly divorced mother, Paula (played by Tatiana Maslany), is convinced she witnessed a crime, so begins her own investigation against others' disbelief. Does this unravel a conspiracy or only her own mind? Jostling this while rebuilding her family life is quite the struggle.

Written by David Rosen, well known for his credit on Apple TV's Sugar, starring Colin Farrell, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed doesn't yet have a trailer, but its promise of "a perilous web of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer" certainly sounds intriguing to say the least.

4. Cape Fear

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Series begins 5 June 2026

It was 35 years ago, in 1991, when Martin Scorsese released the feature-length Cape Fear – which laid the foundations of inspiration for this new series, which is coming exclusively to Apple TV.

Based on John D. MacDonald's 1957 novel, The Executioners, the new screen adaptation of Cape Fear has a stellar cast under its belt. Led by Javier Bardem, playing as Max Cady, a convict who comes for vengeance against the attorneys who put him behind bars – Anna Bowden (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson).

There's no trailer for this just yet, but with director Morten Tyldum at the helm – known for The Imitation Game and Passengers – the 10-part season should be a psychological thriller masterclass.

5. Lucky

Lucky — Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Series begins 15 July 2026

Anything starring Anya Taylor-Joy is going to gather a large prospective audience – and Lucky looks as though there's zero luck to its likely success later this year.

Based on the New York Times best-seller, Lucky, by Marissa Stapley, the new series is about a major heist gone bad, with con-artist Lucky (Taylor-Joy) forced to go on the run.

Chased by the FBI on one side, but a crime ring on the other, Lucky must find her way out in order to save herself. There are seven episodes in which to follow her tale, with top cast supporting throughout.