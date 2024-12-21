Apple's bold message with Silo is foresight that Netflix should learn from

Silo has been an absolute runaway success on Apple TV+. So much so that the streaming service has just committed to it and recommissioned the show for a further two seasons – through to its conclusion at the end of season four. How rare and refreshing.

Indeed, I hope this action will be seen as some kind of warning shot to the other best streaming services – Netflix, for one, could certainly learn a thing or two, having cancelled its smash-hit Kaos earlier this year. Not that Apple is totally innocent: it canned Time Bandits ahead of season two – despite good reviews.

Silo — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

That's the thing, really: this is all just a business. But just because there's money to be made from top shows, doesn't mean that some of the future cult classics and underdogs should be thrown to the scrap heap. Not everyone wants to watch never-ending reality shows – and when such viewers, including myself, begin to tune out in 'streaming soul-searching', things'll have to change.

I think part of the problem has been oversaturation. Many streamers went overboard in creating tonnes of shows – then quickly realised there's too much choice, and inevitably too much overhead in creating and continuing productions. Apple has spent $20 billion on original productions alone – including some great shows such as Slow Horses – but has now slowed down its overall output, while seeing an uptick in viewership.

While some cancellations are still inevitable, I think Apple setting out its stall with Silo is a major move that other streamers should really learn from. For one, the show's writers now know their constraints – the second season will conclude in early 2025, giving the scope of another 20 episodes and as many hours to finish the story. No dilly-dallying, Lost-style, and never taking us viewers on a journey that's unfulfilling (well, hopefully!).

I can see why Silo has been given the green light, as its Rotten Tomatoes critical reception sees it sat at 92% positive. Conversely, however, it's got a 64% viewer approval at the time of writing, so it's not totally clear-cut. But that shows even in the face of imperfection that Apple is willing to get behind its biggest sci-fi successes – unlike Netflix and Kaos – and I think that kind of intent has to be applauded. More planning and better content in the future please – we're all owed it.