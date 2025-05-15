Apple TV+ does it again – its new sci-fi show is a hit
Murderbot might do really well
The new world of releases from the biggest and best streaming services out there doesn't always operate like it used to. It's increasingly common for TV critics to only get access to huge shows when they go live, just like their audiences, and when a streamer does give early access, it's generally received as a show of confidence in its new franchise.
Apple TV+ just proved this point thanks to a wave of reviews from major critics for Murderbot, its new show which starts tomorrow, 16 May, and promises to yet again prove that it's the only platform for sci-fi fans. The good news, and perhaps no surprise to some of us, is that the show has done exceptionally well.
It's currently sitting on a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%, which is a great summary of a range of reviews that praise its offbeat tone, fun characters and amusing moments. That's all music to my ears – I've read all of the short novels that the series is based on, and have been eagerly anticipating it ever since it was first announced.
The show stars Alexander Skarsgård as a robotic "SecUnit" or security robot, a humanoid with extremely advanced processing who has managed to effectively jailbreak themself. This has freed them from the need to obey human commands, but if they give themselves away, things will get complicated quickly.
The title of the show, Murderbot, is a self-hating nickname that the SecUnit gives themself, and over time viewers will likely get a dripfeed of insights into just why they feel that way about their past. In the present day, though, the SecUnit will join a scientific team on an expedition to a dangerous planet, and be tasked with keeping them all alive against the odds as things go south.
Part of what the reviewers have enjoyed about the series is its unique tone, which veers almost into philosophical tragicomedy more than just pure sci-fi, although it's very much rooted in futuristic questions and ideas. I can't wait to see how those translate onto the screen, and I'll be tuning in for sure when the first couple of episodes arrive. After the success of Foundation, Silo, Severance and more, it looks like Apple has another sci-fi hit on its hands.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment.
