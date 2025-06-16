Apple's grandest sci-fi show looks even better than I remember in new trailer

We've been saying for months here on T3 that Apple TV+ is the premier streaming destination for sci-fi fans right now, chock full to the brim with interesting and innovative shows that ask different versions of the core "what it" question that powers the genre.

Of its slate of shows, none is more obviously and traditionally sci-fi than Foundation, which adapts Isaac Asimov's sprawling, hugely influential series of novels into fascinating, philosophical TV. Its third season is imminent, and a bombastic launch trailer dropped last week to underline just how epic things might get this time around.

Foundation — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The show has spent a couple of seasons establishing what the Foundation actually is, along with introducing the second version of the organisation, but also laying a breadcrumb trail about the forthcoming threat of The Mule. He's a galactic-scale baddie who has the capacity to undo all of Hari Seldon's carefully's laid plans.

Now he's here at last, and is just as malevolent as it seemed he would be – played by Mikael Persbrandt after a much more brief appearance in Season 2. From the looks of this trailer, we could get some handy flashbacks to explore his origins and how he grew into the growling threat he's turned into.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Just as exciting as that plot development are the glimpses we get of grand action scenes and moments in space – the real strength of Foundation is in how it spins a few plates like this. The Empire of Brother Day will be in tumult as he desperately seeks a path forward, which means we'll likely continue to cut between different plots as the season unfolds.

I've been loving the series, having read the first three of Asimov's books more than once – the show isn't the most faithful adaptation ever, but its changes are sensible for a streaming format like this. Most impressive of all, it still manages to fit in plenty of philosophy and conversations, along with explosive action. Even if I could happily lose the latter, I'm glad to see the former in place – and I'll definitely be watching on 11 July when the new season starts.