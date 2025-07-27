Netflix proves that its Pokémon series isn't a one-off hit with new trailer

When it comes to winning the never-ending war between the biggest and best streaming services on the market, Netflix seems to have decided that major brand partnerships are a key weapon for it to wield. It has adaptations of major franchises in its pocket, and one of the most charming and successful of these is coming back for more.

Pokémon Concierge has been a genuinely lovely little series, a stop-motion delight that revolves around a holiday resort that plays host to a wide range of adorable little adventures. As part of a Pokémon Presents stream last week, Netflix confirmed that four more episodes of the show are coming very soon.

Pokémon Concierge | New Episodes Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

We actually already knew that more was on the way for Concierge, but this trailer is the first proper look we've been given, and it also confirms their release date (4 September). This will be huge for fans of the show – since basically its only flaw was the lack of content, at just four episodes in the first run.

Four more will now come, featuring more incredibly cute animations and characters. This time, it looks like the main character Haru's own personal life might come into focus a bit more, too, with the arrival of her apparent ex Kent on the island.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

A huge part of the charm of the show is the way it embraces physical materials for its Pokémon models, which are felted, plastic and paper in really obvious ways. They're also animated with real heart, and the trailer makes it clear that we'll get more touching little stories set in their world.

This isn't quite as blockbuster an announcement as Netflix's upcoming Assassin's Creed series, but in many ways it's probably just as important. After all, it can sometimes be easy to slightly overlook just how massive Pokémon really is. This is a true giant of a franchise, and Netflix clearly knows it.

All that remains now is to wait for the new episodes to drop – but with only a handful to watch back if you can't remember the first four, you've got more than enough time to do so, too.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors