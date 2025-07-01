Netflix's new sci-fi sequel should reignite a cult franchise after 90% rated original

Netflix has developed a reputation for killing off franchises before their time, but that doesn't it's incapable of keeping fun little series going at times. In particular, when a series or movie arrives and hits a nerve with viewers, it stands a great chance of renewal.

The latest example? Cult Norwegian movie Troll, from 2022, which punched way above its budget to deliver a thoroughly charming and surprisingly scary modern story of folklore come to life. It's getting a sequel, and the first trailer just dropped – giving a glimpse of a pretty big step up in ambition.

Troll 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Troll asked a classic sci-fi "what if" question – what if the trolls famous in Norwegian folk tales were real, and came out of hibernation into the real modern world? It dealt with that question in a really inventive way, and featured some genuinely scary visuals as its giant troll started to come to life.

Now, the story is continuing. Another troll awakens this time around, and it's seemingly even more dangerous than the big threat that loomed in the first movie. The trailer isn't massively long, but suggests that the troll will get to at least one actual town or city, before our heroes come up with a plan to stop it.

That plan looks familiar to me – like the ending of Jurassic World, which sees two dinosaurs lured into a fight, it seems there might be a way to get two trolls to face off, in the hopes of at least one of them being vanquished. That means the potential for a full-blown troll fight, which could be pretty thrilling.

The first movie is one of those surprise hits that Netflix is always looking for, and did really well with critics, scoring 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. That said, its audience score is way lower at 50%, which means its sequel still definitely has something to prove to the masses.

Still, it's quite a long way out – despite the exciting teaser trailer, the movie will only actually arrive on Netflix on 1 December. That means you've got months to watch the movie and get up to speed before its sequel.

