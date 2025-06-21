I never knew this cult thriller movie existed – now it’s taking Netflix by storm

The age of streaming has brought with it many benefits, including much easier access to countless movies and TV series for many of us – but that volume can sometimes hurt discoverability. It's a little harder to stumble across a great movie when all you have is a thumbnail or poster to go on, and the algorithm's guidance.

So, take it from me that Netflix just added a pretty excellent (and very well-reviewed) revenge thriller that you're going to want to check out. The Wrath of Becky is a brilliant sequel that doesn't require the first movie to be in your library, and it goes to some really fun places by the end of its impressively short runtime.

The Wrath of Becky | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

At just 1hr23min long, the movie is a breeze that quickly tells its deranged story. Becky, the main character who previously starred in... 2020's Becky... is back. After avenging the violent death of her father in the first movie, she's now in foster care, but even that isn't serene. Now aged 16, she again finds her home invaded by the far right.

This time the gang is led by American Pie's Seann William Scott, amusingly, playing against type. It doesn't take long for his little posse to do the one thing they shouldn't do – piss Becky off. She sets out to end their vigilante gang, and does so the only way she knows how: with extreme violence.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Quiver Distribution) (Image credit: Quiver Distribution) (Image credit: Quiver Distribution) (Image credit: Quiver Distribution) (Image credit: Quiver Distribution)

It's always great when a movie knows its strengths, and that's definitely the case for The Wrath of Becky. It's nice and short, but fulfils everything it sets out to in the form of some really inventive and amusing fights and death scenes – an approach that paid dividends in the form of an 89% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and some nice acclaim from film festivals.

So, if you're in the mood for something simple and violent, get it on your watchlist. It's a fresh addition to Netflix, and exactly the sort of fun thriller that can hopefully break out and get a bit more popularity now that it's more widely available to stream.

