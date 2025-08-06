There's a new premium streaming service and it's a fraction of the price of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Quick Summary Roku has launched another streaming service – this time a paid platform that's ad-free. Howdy is available on Roku devices and through the Roku app now for $2.99 per month. It is currently US only.

Roku is well known for its streaming devices and, in latter days, first and third-party TVs, but it also has its own free streaming service that has gained significant traction since its launch in 2017.

And now, possibly buoyed by The Roku Channel's success, it's launched an additional, ad-free subscription service that's currently exclusive to Roku devices and the web.

Howdy is US only for now and costs a fraction of the fees charged by rivals, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. It's $2.99 per month and sports a library of fairly recent movie releases, classic blockbusters and TV shows.

For example, the service currently lists the Elvis movie starring Austin Butler, Dirty Dancing, and the popular TV series Weeds. Other titles you can find in its catalogue include Mad Max: Fury Road, and Kids in the Hall.

"Priced at less than a cup of coffee, Howdy is ad-free and designed to complement, not compete with, premium services," said Roku's founder and CEO, Anthony Wood (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"We’re meeting a real need for consumers who want to unwind with their favourite movies and shows uninterrupted and on their terms."

What devices can access Howdy?

Howdy will continue to add and include programming from partners like Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, and FilmRise.

It can be viewed on Roku devices in the States now, including branded TVs, and also through a browser at therokuchannel.com. The Roku mobile app for Android and iOS will also allow access to Howdy content.

There's no word yet on whether the service will be extended to other regions, such as the UK, although there's no real reason why it wouldn't. The Roku Channel was rolled out to other regions, including the UK and Mexico, around three years after its launch in the US, so it just might take a while.