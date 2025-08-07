Disney+ queues up a stunning Baby Driver-like new heist thriller

One of my favourite unsung movies of recent years was 2019's Ready or Not, a brilliantly fun, gory thriller that was unafraid of committing to its ideas, and it gave me a real appreciation for Samara Weaving, who starred in it. Now she's back with what looks like another really engaging genre flick, and it'll hit Disney+ this month, on 22 August.

Eenie Meanie looks like a rip-roaring ride of a movie, with Weaving starring as Edie, a specialist getaway driver who's just about the best in the business. Her one weakness is a now-ended relationship with John (Karl Glusman), who's landed himself in seriously hot water and some major debts, as the trailer below explains.

Eenie Meanie | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

He owes millions of dollars to a major crime lord, played with glee by none other than Andy Garcia, and the only way she can disentangle herself from the whole affair is by helping him make good. How to do that? Why, the simple matter of a casino heist, of course. Nothing could be simpler – except that this job looks more than a little challenging.

That's only enhanced by the fact that the only car she has access to is an old banger, which means she'll need to do a little bit of team-building. That's just about the most classic part of a heist movie, for me. Driving out of a casino (literally) with millions in cash means you need some help, after all.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Disney+) (Image credit: Disney+) (Image credit: Disney+) (Image credit: Disney+) (Image credit: Disney+) (Image credit: Disney+)

So, with the addition of some side characters to help with different parts of the job, and the enthusiastic but slightly slapdash help of John himself, Edie looks like she's going to take on the heist. All of this seems fun enough, but what's most exciting are the glimpses of car chases that we get in the trailer, which shows enough to make me hope there are a good handful of them to enjoy.

In fact, it's all extremely reminiscent of Edgar Wright's tremendous Baby Driver, which also featured a getaway driver in the main role, and boasted some amazing driving choreography. If Eenie Meanie can get anywhere near that level, it'll be a huge hit for Disney+, you'd have to say.