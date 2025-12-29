Amazon Prime Video in January 2026: 4 new additions to watch out for

With the year slowly but surely ending, your mind might well be on plans for New Year's Eve, but before you know it you'll be staring down the barrel of a cold January with plenty of time to watch the latest and greatest streaming additions. If you're a Prime Video subscriber wondering what's coming for you, I'm here to help.

It actually looks like a relatively lean month for Prime Video this time around, with only a handful of new original streaming options coming, or at least announced at this point. Still, I've managed to find some highlights for you to check out, ideal for a watchlist that needs to be plumped up.

The Night Manager Season 2

The Night Manager Season Two - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 11 January

The sequel many of us never realised we would get is coming at long last in early January, as Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman return for a new season of The Night Manager, which was such a hit the first time around but hasn't been glimpsed for years at this point.

Amazon wasn't involved with the first season, so it will be fascinating to see if it can successfully carry on its legacy with more tight spycraft. This time we're doubling down on arms dealing, with a terrifying undercover mission beckoning for Hiddleston's character. It should be tense and engrossing.

Steal

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Streaming from: 21 January

Another nail-biting thriller comes later in January in the form of Steal, which at the time of writing doesn't even have a trailer yet. It'll star Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame as a worker at a pension fund investment company whose day goes extremely differently to how she expected.

The firm is invaded by armed robbers who have a complicated but impressively detailed plan about how they're going to make off with huge amounts of money, and Turner's character Zara finds herself nominated as their choice to follow their orders. This one should also be extremely tense, and I can't wait to see a trailer.

Beast Games Season 2

Beast Games Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 7 January

For those looking to take some pleasure in the effort and pain of others, there's another season of Beast Games on the horizon, and MrBeast and Amazon double down on their partnership with an even bigger season of games and competitive trials.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once again, hundreds of real people will find themselves in a rabbit warren of games and challenges, as they compete for a simply ginormous and very obviously life-changing amount of money. There will doubtless be some heart-breaking betrayals and amazing characters to meet, with huge drama by the time a winner is crowned.

The Wrecking Crew

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Streaming from: 28 January

Another new movie coming to Prime Video first, but without a trailer to check out at the time of writing, The Wrecking Crew reunites two of the biggest blokes in Hollywood: Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. Set in Hawaii, the movie will star both of them as estranged brothers who come together when their father dies.

They soon discover that their family has some big secrets, and have no choice but to work together to survive a true conspiracy, although the nature of that conspiracy is very much a secret for now. Still, these two leading men are both great fun, and it makes the likelihood of some blockbuster action sequences seem extremely high.