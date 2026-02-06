Apple's raunchy new series stars a newly Oscar-nominated Elle Fanning, and looks "fabulous"

Apple TV is on a genuine tear, having held a big event this past week to unveil much of its 2026 slate of releases – and that's made for an avalanche of streaming news, arguably making it a little harder to know what you should care about in the coming months. Well, I think one smaller announcement that bears a second look is Margo's Got Money Troubles.

The new series, based on a hugely well-liked book of the same name, is coming to Apple TV on 15 April, so it's a couple of months away, but we've now got a first trailer, and it showcases what to expect. That is, a really heartfelt story about maternal troubles, with an eye for realism and an acceptance of modern raunchiness.

Margo's Got Money Troubles — Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The show stars Elle Fanning, who just got a very deserved Oscar nomination for her touching work in Sentimental Value. She plays Margo, who wants desperately to be a writer but keeps finding that life gets in the way. That goes to the next level when she gets pregnant and starts running out of ways to keep up with her bills.

Once she has her baby, it's pretty clear from the trailer that she's likely to turn to alternative ways to make money online (and I'm being euphemistic here), all while trying to keep things cordial with her somewhat difficult mother, played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

It all looks really richly detailed and actually quite fun, and it seems like the show (matching the book it's based on) will be wholly non-judgemental about how people need to find ways to make money any way they can in some circumstances. The societal situation that puts them in that corner, of course, might come in for a little more scrutiny.

With supporting work from Nick Offerman and, shockingly, Nicole Kidman, this show can also boast one of the most impressive A-list casts that Apple TV has assembled recently, which is saying something. It looks like it could be a boon for what's already the best streaming service out there, so keep an eye on it ahead of early April.