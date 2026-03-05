Netflix's new thriller series stars Sex Education actor in a very different role
Unchosen looks stressful
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
After its first couple of seasons, I know looking back that I'd have happily listed Sex Education as one of my favourite things Netflix had ever made – it was a deliberately different show with a brilliant central hook, acted terrifically by a largely young cast and some standout experienced stars.
Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!
Sadly the second half of its run let me down badly with a loss of focus, but that didn't stop me gaining a newfound respect for former child star Asa Butterfield, who remained a fun and inventive presence at the show's centre. Now he's back with another new Netflix series, with a massively different tone and topic.
As you'll have seen above this paragraph, Unchosen just got its first teaser trailer, and it didn't take very long to establish the fact that this looks like a much more tense and even scary affair than Sex Education. Butterfield will play a young member of a closed religious community, devout and even crazed in his faith.
Molly Windsor seems to be the actual main character of the show, though, as his young wife. She's potentially not quite as deep a convert, and according to Netflix's material about the show, she'll find her dedication to the community tested when she meets a convict on the run and finds she's magnetically drawn to him.
That sounds fairly potentially compelling already, but one further bit of casting cements Unchosen as a lock for your watchlist. Ex-Doctor Who Cristopher Ecclestone, who's one of the UK's most brilliant actors but doesn't actually appear in that many projects, plays the leader of the religious community. He looks like he's performing with real zeal, and it won't be a surprise if his character has a dark side.
The show looks seriously interesting, and since Netflix won't even say when it'll start streaming, beyond a simple "coming soon", we're fairly guaranteed to get another, longer trailer in the next couple of months. Hopefully that one brings a release date with it for this tense project.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.