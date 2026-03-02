3 best new Netflix and Prime Video arrivals for a mid-week binge (Mar. 3-6)

As I've said countless times by now, there's no such thing as a down week if you want to be one of the biggest and best streaming services in the world. A hyper-competitive market has led subscribers to explain pretty continuous feeds of new shows and movies to watch, and both Netflix and Prime Video have to work hard to keep up with that demand.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

March has just kicked off, and it's bringing a pretty stacked month of new additions to both streaming platforms, but if you're looking for a more short-term fix you might be wondering what's new this week. Well, here's the good news: I've done the hard work for you, and brought together three unmissable additions to Netflix and Prime Video that you should know about as we start March.

War Machine

WAR MACHINE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 6 March

Alan Ritchson's a pretty damn solid actor, but it's fair to say that his reputation has been built at least partly on his extraordinary physique – not least in the form of his extremely successful turn as Reacher for Prime Video in the last few years. Now he's crossing the aisle to front a military thriller for Netflix, showing he's not tied down in the way I'd assumed.

War Machine looks like a pretty fun twist on the format established by Predator decades ago – put a load of hyper-competent human soldiers up against an alien-designed killing machine to see how they fare. The answer is almost certainly to involve a lot of blood and sweat (although maybe not many tears), and seems like an almost guaranteed schlocky hit for Netflix.

Young Sherlock

Young Sherlock - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video from 4 March

Prime Video's punching back this week, too, though. It's enlisted director Guy Ritchie to return to the character that gave him some of his biggest box-office success ever: Sherlock Holmes. Rather than a continuation of the Robert Downey Jr. series of films, this new streaming series rewinds the clock and shows us the detective's precocious younger days.

Young Sherlock sees Holmes rock up at university with a prodigal dose of intelligence but some social skills that are a little rough around the edges. Predictably, it won't take long for a murder to grab his attention, and we'll also get an intriguing friendship with his eventual nemesis Moriarty. It looks like spirited fun, and a great diversion for mid-week bingers.

Vladimir

Vladimir | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 5 March

If you want a star to front a steamy new drama, you could do a lot worse than recruiting an Oscar-winner – wisdom that Netflix has taken to heart for Vladimir. It has Rachel Weisz in its main role as a slightly depressed college professor who may or may not be going through a doozy of a midlife crisis.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She becomes instantly entranced by a younger new colleague named Vladimir, played by Leo Woodall. Is it just that he's actually willing to pay attention to her, or is there more to uncover? The trailer implies that their ensuing affair might not even be quite as real as it seems, which could end up making for some very entertaining situations.