3 best new Prime Video additions for a mid-week binge (Feb. 3-6)

No set of midweek evenings is complete in this day and age without some good, old-fashioned binge-watching. The streaming era means that we get new shows and movies to watch more or less constantly, and the best streaming services keep us satisfied with new arrivals each and every week.

If you're feeling a bit blue thanks to early February weather and want a pick-me-up or two this week, I've taken a detailed look at what's coming to Prime Video to see what could help. These are the three highlights this midweek, and each one could be just the tonic for your weeknights.

Relationship Goals

Relationship Goals - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 4 February

First up this week is a brand new rom-com movie that could be a really cozy way to spend an evening cuddled up on the sofa. It's worth paying attention to, not least because it stars none other than Kelly Rowland herself, as Leah Caldwell. Leah's on the cusp of the promotion of a lifetime, stepping up to take the reigns as showrunner of New York's biggest morning show.

That all gets derailed when the studio decides to interview a rival, though: her ex Jarrett Roy (Clifford “Method Man” Smith). It's a cocktail of emotions and rivalry, with a whole heap of tension simmering between the two leads, and you'd be foolish to bet against them ending up together one way or another.

Find Harmony: A King's Vision

Finding Harmony: A King's Vision | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 6 February

For those who want an even calmer evening one night this week comes this documentary about the life and times of Charles, otherwise known as the King of the United Kingdom. It seems to focus on his commitment to environmentalism, which has indeed been a theme he's spoken about a lot over the years.

It does look more than a little like this could be a bit of a puff piece, as you'd expect given how tightly the Royal family controls its media appearances, but if it's a way of helping demonstrate again that fossil fuels belong in the past, it's hard to complain.

Live NBA: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Amazon - NBA on Prime - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: 6 February

This might not be the movie or TV series you're expecting, but here in the UK it can be extremely challenging to watch US sports without resorting to less-than-legal means – which is why it's pretty great for NBA fans that Amazon's showing a fair few games this week on Prime Video in the UK.

The first tip-off will be the Philadelphia 76ers against Los Angeles Lakers, making for a potentially star-studded game – although the one huge question mark ahead of time will be whether the Lakers' star Luka Doncic can stay fit and make an appearance. If so, expect some crazy plays.