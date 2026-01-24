3 best new additions coming to Prime Video this week (Jan. 26-31)

The streaming calendar waits for no person – no matter how busy your personal or social life might be, there's always a new show, episode, movie or premiere to find on one of the best streaming services or another. If you're a Prime Video subscriber, this is a particularly ripe time for you, too.

While January is quite a tough month for many of us, full of lacklustre weather, returns to work after the fun of the holiday season, and new year's resolutions to accidentally fail, it's a great time to watch new stuff on Prime Video. Even just in the next week there are going to be some huge new additions to the streamer, so I've gathered some highlights for you to know about, right here.

Fallout S2 E7

Fallout Season Two - This Season On | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 28 January

The second season of Fallout was a long-awaited return for a show that made a heck of a lot of fans the first time around, and so far it's lived up to expectations. There's been more dark humour, intense action and gross-out gore, plus even more Walton Goggins than last time.

If you're keeping up with the show's weekly release schedule, you'll know that the seventh of its eight episodes will air on Wednesday 28 January, and promises to keep us hurtling towards a likely tense conclusion to this season's affairs, as things in the New Vegas area build to a climax.

The Wrecking Crew

The Wrecking Crew – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 28 January

If you want to generate big interest around your latest original movie production, a pretty good approach for a streamer like Prime Video is making huge casting calls like pairing up Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista – two action stars who have mutually been in some of the biggest movies of recent decades. Now they're playing humans again, and a pair of brothers at that.

They're drawn back together after some estrangement when their dad dies, leaving them a mess to untangle in his home in Hawaii, and it's pretty clear that they'll quickly have to get back to their action movie roots. Expect gunfights, car chases, martial arts and more as this ball of fun keeps rolling along.

The Night Manager S2 E5

The Night Manager Season Two - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 26 January

If you're in the UK, ignore this – you can watch The Night Manager's second season for free on the BBC and via the iPlayer. For those of you in the US, though, Prime Video is the destination for the much-hyped return of this extremely slick spy drama starring Tom Hiddleston.

As the season has unfolded he's been getting deeper and deeper into his undercover existence in Colombia, and that's been becoming harder and harder to maintain, and it looks like the tension is likely to keep ratcheting up. Can Pine keep his cool and get the information he needs out safely?