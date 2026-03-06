I carried a Victorinox Huntsman for years, then I upgraded to Alox and now I can’t go back

I’ve been carrying a multitool in my daypack for well over a decade. Somehow, I always end up needing either the scissors, the little knife to open a parcel, or the bottle opener to… well, open bottles.

For years, my everyday carry has been Victorinox’s Huntsman, a fairly affordable model with 15 tools, including tweezers, something I’m always surprised how often I end up needing.

I’m so used to carrying the Huntsman that once it got confiscated at an airport. I was using my daypack as a small carry-on, and completely forgot that the multitool was still in there, since it was always in there.

Guess who didn’t forget to check my bag? Security, who talked to me like a child when the Victorinox was discovered, letting me know that knives aren’t allowed on the plane.

Thanks for the info, guys! Needless to say, I ordered a replacement immediately after mine was confiscated, so I didn’t have to exist without a multitool for too long.

A obsession with aluminium

As expected from a Victorinox, I felt no desire to replace my Huntsman after 5+ years, as all the tools were just as good as when the multitool arrived. However, I couldn’t help but drool over the brand’s Alox range, which eventually led me to upgrade to the Pioneer X Alox.

Alox is short for anodised aluminium oxide, and it’s essentially aluminium scales that have been embossed, hardened and anodised to create a durable outer layer. The Huntsman – and other glossy Victorinox models – use Cellidor plastic shell, a slightly thicker and heavier material.

The Pioneer’s textured grip looks more modern and provides better purchase, especially when your hands are clammy. The embossed logo is also a nice touch, lending the Pioneer a more premium look. The visible aluminium rivets holding the structure together also help distinguish the Alox from classic Victorinox models.

The plastic years

I’ve been using my Huntsman for everything from DIY to camping, and the Cellidor plastic has chipped away in the corners. The shell is scuffed, too, which doesn’t bother me, but it certainly shows the multitool's age.

In terms of included tools, Alox models feature fewer than Cellidor models. Gone are the tweezers and the toothpick, the saw, and the corkscrew. Instead, the Pioneer follows a stripped-back approach, with one side completely devoid of tools.

That’s not to say the Pioneer doesn’t have enough of them; on the contrary. It still has a large blade, can opener, 3mm and 7mm flathead screwdrivers, bottle opener, wire stripper (surprisingly useful in everyday situations), reamer/punch, scissors, and a key ring. More than enough for everyday use if you ask me!

The large blade isn’t too large, either, nor is it lockable, making the Pioneer legal to carry in most countries. To be honest, I use the scissors a lot more than the knife, and luckily, the Pioneer has the same full-size scissors as the Huntsman.

A colour you probably don’t need (but will get anyway)

The Alox models are more expensive than the Cellidor line, but sit well within the gift category. I opted for the Limited Edition 2026 version with its beautiful Glacial Blue finish, which costs £75. The brand has been producing special colourways of Alox multitools for well over a decade.

For comparison, the standard silver Pioneer X Alox retails for £59, and has exactly the same functionality, but doesn't come in the swanky gift box, making it a better option for those who buy the tool for themselves. I just couldn’t help myself, which is why I opted for the Glacial Blue option.

It would be a stretch to say the Pioneer X Alox was an essential buy, but I’m glad I upgraded. I’m still keeping my Huntsman, too; I’m sure it will come in handy at some point. I’d recommend the Pioneer X Alox to anyone who doesn’t want to look too serious carrying a Leatherman but needs more functionality than just a pocket knife.

You can buy the Pioneer X Alox Limited Edition 2026 now at Victorinox UK, Victorinox US and Victorinox EU for £75 / $82 / €75 (~AU$124).