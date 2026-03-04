YETI’s prettiest spring colour just got a rare 20% discount

48 Cherry Blossom-coloured YETI products are 20% off right now

YETI Cherry Blossom Collection
YETI gear rarely needs much help selling itself, but a timely discount never hurts, especially when it’s attached to one of the brand’s most eye-catching colourways.

Right now, YETI is offering 20% off its Cherry Blossom collection, bringing down the price of dozens of products across its outdoor and everyday lineup.

The Cherry Blossom colourway is one of YETI’s softer, more seasonal finishes, swapping the brand’s usual rugged tones for a pale pink hue that feels perfectly timed for spring.

YETI Rambler 36 oz Water Bottle (w/ Chug Cap)
Save $10
YETI Rambler 36 oz Water Bottle (w/ Chug Cap): was $50 now $40 at YETI US
Built for long days outdoors, the Rambler 36 oz Water Bottle combines a large 1-litre capacity with YETI’s double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold or hot for hours. The leakproof Chug Cap opens with a quick twist for fast hydration on hikes, commutes, or gym sessions.

YETI Hanko Cherry Blossom Patch
Save $4
YETI Hanko Cherry Blossom Patch: was $20 now $16 at YETI US
Small but distinctive, the Hanko Cherry Blossom Patch lets you add a splash of the seasonal colourway to your gear. Designed for backpacks, jackets or cooler bags, it’s an easy way to personalise your kit while nodding to YETI’s limited-edition Cherry Blossom collection.

YETI Hanko Cherry Blossom Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Save $8.40
YETI Hanko Cherry Blossom Short Sleeve T-Shirt: was $42 now $33.60 at YETI US
The Hanko Cherry Blossom Short Sleeve T-Shirt brings YETI’s seasonal colourway into everyday wear. Featuring a relaxed fit and a clean graphic design inspired by the brand’s Hanko stamp motif, it’s a casual option for warmer weather or laid-back outdoor adventures.

YETI Rambler Beverage Bucket (w/ lid, textured)
Save $30
YETI Rambler Beverage Bucket (w/ lid, textured): was $150 now $120 at YETI US
Designed for gatherings and backyard barbecues, the Rambler Beverage Bucket keeps bottles and cans chilled for hours. The insulated build helps maintain cold temperatures, while the included lid protects ice from the elements and adds extra practicality during outdoor parties.

YETI Ranchero 22L Everyday Carry Backpack
Save $45
YETI Ranchero 22L Everyday Carry Backpack: was $225 now $180 at YETI US
The Ranchero 22L Everyday Carry Backpack is built for commuting, travel and daily adventures. Its rugged, water- and abrasion-resistant construction protects gear, while the distinctive RipZip opening offers quick access and multiple pockets help keep essentials organised throughout the day.

YETI Rambler 14 oz Stackable Mug (w/ Duraslip Ceramic Lining)
Save $7
YETI Rambler 14 oz Stackable Mug (w/ Duraslip Ceramic Lining): was $35 now $28 at YETI US
Combining durability with a more refined drinking experience, the Rambler 14 oz Stackable Mug features a DuraSip ceramic lining designed to protect flavour and reduce metallic taste. Its insulated stainless-steel body keeps drinks hot or cold while remaining tough enough for outdoor use.

