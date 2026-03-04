YETI’s prettiest spring colour just got a rare 20% discount

YETI gear rarely needs much help selling itself, but a timely discount never hurts, especially when it’s attached to one of the brand’s most eye-catching colourways.

Right now, YETI is offering 20% off its Cherry Blossom collection, bringing down the price of dozens of products across its outdoor and everyday lineup.

Shop YETI's 20% off Cherry Blossom Sale

The Cherry Blossom colourway is one of YETI’s softer, more seasonal finishes, swapping the brand’s usual rugged tones for a pale pink hue that feels perfectly timed for spring.

Despite the delicate name, the products themselves remain the same hard-wearing gear the Texas-based brand is known for, from heavy-duty coolers to insulated drinkware designed for life outdoors.

In total, 48 products are included in the promotion, spanning multiple categories, including Rambler mugs and tumblers, Hopper soft coolers, Roadie hard coolers, Ranchero backpacks and apparel, alongside smaller accessories such as patches and storage items.

Save $4 YETI Hanko Cherry Blossom Patch: was $20 now $16 at YETI US Read more Read less ▼ Small but distinctive, the Hanko Cherry Blossom Patch lets you add a splash of the seasonal colourway to your gear. Designed for backpacks, jackets or cooler bags, it’s an easy way to personalise your kit while nodding to YETI’s limited-edition Cherry Blossom collection.

Save $8.40 YETI Hanko Cherry Blossom Short Sleeve T-Shirt: was $42 now $33.60 at YETI US Read more Read less ▼ The Hanko Cherry Blossom Short Sleeve T-Shirt brings YETI’s seasonal colourway into everyday wear. Featuring a relaxed fit and a clean graphic design inspired by the brand’s Hanko stamp motif, it’s a casual option for warmer weather or laid-back outdoor adventures.

Save $30 YETI Rambler Beverage Bucket (w/ lid, textured): was $150 now $120 at YETI US Read more Read less ▼ Designed for gatherings and backyard barbecues, the Rambler Beverage Bucket keeps bottles and cans chilled for hours. The insulated build helps maintain cold temperatures, while the included lid protects ice from the elements and adds extra practicality during outdoor parties.