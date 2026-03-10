I've been dying to add one instant camera to my collection for ages – it's not on sale right now, but these alternatives are

I'm a real instant camera lover – some might even say addict – with a collection of different cameras which all offer something unique. I'm also a big advocate for them, often suggesting that anyone can find one to add some fun to their memory making.

One which I've really had a hankering for lately is the Fujifilm Instax Wide 400. That's currently the only all-analogue offering in the brand's Instax Wide catalogue, offering a simple way to get massive Instax prints.

Fujifilm Instax Wide 400: £129 at Amazon My current instant camera craving is the Instax Wide 400 – but without a discount, are there better options out there?

With the Amazon Spring Deal Days event happening now, I had hoped to snag a decent deal on one. Sadly, that doesn't seem to have materialised, though there are a few other instant cameras on offer which are tempting alternatives.

Polaroid Go (Gen 2)

The Polaroid Go (Gen 2) is probably the camera I use more than any other. Still the smallest instant camera money can buy, this pocket-sized powerhouse is an amazing way to capture instant prints on the move.

Right now, you can snag one with a small discount. It may not be much, but the device is already good value.

LEGO Polaroid OneStep

While I wait to grab another instant camera for my collection, this Lego model of the iconic Polaroid OneStep might just keep my attention. Comprising of 516 pieces, the kit looks like a nice build to sit on the shelf next to the real deal.

It's not just the camera, either. There's also a pack of film and a trio of images to build, making the whole thing a little more interactive.

Polaroid Now+ (Gen 3)

If you're looking for a standard Polaroid camera with a handful of features and simple operation, the Now+ (Gen 3) is a really good option. This camera can do fun things with the app, but there's no need to use that if you're looking for an easier device.

The current deal might not look like much, but the package includes two packs of film, which is worth about £30 on its own. That makes this one a bit of a bargain, and perfect for first timers.

