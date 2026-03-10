Amazon Spring Deal Days 2026 is live – UK discounts on all your favourite tech

Amazon's Spring Big Deal Days is its first big sale of the year and, as the name suggests, it's a big one. The event is running here in the UK from midnight on Tuesday, 10 March until 11:59 pm Monday, 16 March. That's a full seven days of discounts.

Spring is traditionally the time for a clear-out and a refresh of the home. It's also the start of warmer weather, longer nights and the return of spending time in our gardens. With that in mind, it's the perfect time to upgrade those pieces of tech that are looking a big tired with something new and shiny.

Last year's Spring sale saw some big discounts on everything from AirPods to big-screen OLED TVs, as well as robot vacuums, air fryers, electric toothbrushes, Lego, barbecues and more.

Unlike Amazon's Prime Day events, you don't need to be a member to enjoy the Spring Big Deal Days discounts. Though there are some extra deals for those who are.

Keep this page bookmarked, as we'll be updating it live as the deals drop, all the way through the event. While many deals launch straight away, prices can rise and fall, and lightning deals see some incredible prices, often just for hours.

Note that the current Big Deal Days sale is not on in the United States. Dates of the US sale are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

The best deals

Amazon Devices

Save 31% Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £239.99 now £164.99 at Amazon Amazon's best Kindle deal prior to the Big Deal Days kick-off is on its first-ever colour Kindle, the Colorsoft, which, as its name suggests, brings colour to the classic Kindle. It's great for those who want to read graphic novels in addition to plain text.

Save 38% Amazon Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon The all-new Echo Spot comes with a redesigned touchscreen and beefier speaker inside. It is available with 38% off for a limited period.

Save 33% Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon The Echo Pop is now 33% off in the Prime Day deals. Available in multiple colours, the Echo Pop is the new compact Bluetooth speaker from Amazon.