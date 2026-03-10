Live
Amazon Spring Deal Days 2026 is live – UK discounts on all your favourite tech
7 days of discounts across all of Amazon's departments means big savings on the products you love
Amazon's Spring Big Deal Days is its first big sale of the year and, as the name suggests, it's a big one. The event is running here in the UK from midnight on Tuesday, 10 March until 11:59 pm Monday, 16 March. That's a full seven days of discounts.
Spring is traditionally the time for a clear-out and a refresh of the home. It's also the start of warmer weather, longer nights and the return of spending time in our gardens. With that in mind, it's the perfect time to upgrade those pieces of tech that are looking a big tired with something new and shiny.
Last year's Spring sale saw some big discounts on everything from AirPods to big-screen OLED TVs, as well as robot vacuums, air fryers, electric toothbrushes, Lego, barbecues and more.
Unlike Amazon's Prime Day events, you don't need to be a member to enjoy the Spring Big Deal Days discounts. Though there are some extra deals for those who are.
Keep this page bookmarked, as we'll be updating it live as the deals drop, all the way through the event. While many deals launch straight away, prices can rise and fall, and lightning deals see some incredible prices, often just for hours.
Note that the current Big Deal Days sale is not on in the United States. Dates of the US sale are expected to follow in the coming weeks.
The best deals
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, now 12% off
- Philips Shaver i9000 Prestige Ultra, now 56% off
- Oral-B iO10 Electric Toothbrushes, now 65% off
- Amazon Fire TV Stick HD now 40% off
- Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus now 46% off
- Blink Outdoor 4 camera + Blink Video Doorbell now 71% off
- Blink Mini 2 (2 devices) now 52% off
- Blink Arc double security camera now 51% off
Amazon Devices
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon's best Kindle deal prior to the Big Deal Days kick-off is on its first-ever colour Kindle, the Colorsoft, which, as its name suggests, brings colour to the classic Kindle. It's great for those who want to read graphic novels in addition to plain text.
Read moreRead less▼
The all-new Echo Spot comes with a redesigned touchscreen and beefier speaker inside. It is available with 38% off for a limited period.
Read moreRead less▼
The Echo Pop is now 33% off in the Prime Day deals. Available in multiple colours, the Echo Pop is the new compact Bluetooth speaker from Amazon.
Read moreRead less▼
Get the Echo Dot Kids for better than half price at Amazon. Comes with parental controls, Alexa voice commands and a year of Amazon Kids+. Available in a fun dragon or owl design.
LIVE: Latest Updates
The sale is on!
It's midnight in the UK and the Amazon sale is on. The first of the deals are now showing on the site and there's a lot to take in. The sale once again is themed with the focus of the first two days being Beauty and Self Care.
However, there are deals on a wide range of products already, including the brand new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which has 12% off.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.