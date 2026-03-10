DJI's Spring Sale is now live – here are the best expert-picked deals
The drone giant has offers on everything from the Osmo Pocket 3 to the DJI Mini 4K and beyond
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Spring might be the season of fresh air and longer days, but it’s also shaping up to be a great time to upgrade your camera gear. DJI has launched its Spring Sale, slashing prices across drones, action cameras, creator gear and portable power stations on both the DJI Store and Amazon.
The brand almost always times its seasonal shopping event to coincide with Amazon's similarly named discount extravaganza, and some of the discounts are surprisingly generous, too.
Standouts include the beginner-friendly DJI Mini 4K dropping to £189, chunky savings on the DJI Flip Fly More Combo, and big reductions on creator favourites like the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo.
Check out all DJI deals at Amazon
The sale runs through much of March, with different products discounted on different dates, so it’s worth keeping an eye out if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your flying camera, action cam or vlogging setup.
Below are the best DJI Spring Sale deals worth grabbing right now.
Best DJI deals at DJI
Read moreRead less▼
DJI’s Mini 4K is a lightweight entry-level drone that keeps things simple while delivering crisp aerial footage. Weighing under 249g, it captures sharp 4K video, offers up to 31 minutes of flight time, and includes intelligent shooting modes and 10km video transmission for stable, beginner-friendly flying almost anywhere.
Read moreRead less▼
The DJI Neo is a tiny, approachable drone built for quick aerial clips and casual flying. Its compact frame houses a 12MP camera capable of 4K video, internal storage, and simple smartphone control. With around 18 minutes of flight time, it’s designed for beginners and spontaneous content creation.
Read moreRead less▼
DJI’s Osmo 360 Standard Combo brings immersive capture to action creators with native 8K 360° video, huge 120MP photos, and dual large sensors for improved low-light performance. Compact and creator-friendly, it supports advanced colour modes, high frame rates, and magnetic accessories for flexible shooting in almost any environment.
Read moreRead less▼
The Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo is DJI’s rugged flagship action camera. Built for extreme environments, it delivers ultra-smooth stabilisation, high-resolution video, long battery life, and pro colour profiles. With a tough waterproof body and creator-focused controls, it’s designed for athletes, adventurers, and demanding outdoor shoots.
Read moreRead less▼
DJI’s Power 1000 V2 portable power station is built for serious off-grid energy. With high-capacity output, fast charging, and multiple AC and USB ports, it can power drones, cameras, laptops, and campsite essentials. Designed for reliability and portability, it’s ideal for creators, campers, and anyone needing dependable mobile power.
Best DJI deals at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
The Mini 3 Fly More Combo bundles DJI’s lightweight drone with extra batteries, charging hub, and the DJI RC controller for extended flying straight out of the box. Featuring a capable camera, long flight times, and a sub-250g design, it’s a travel-friendly drone built for smooth aerial photography.
Read moreRead less▼
The Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo packs professional video tools into a tiny gimbal camera. With a large 1-inch sensor, 4K/120fps video, three-axis stabilisation, and intelligent tracking, it’s built for smooth handheld filming. The Creator bundle adds accessories like a wireless mic and extras for serious content creators.
Read moreRead less▼
DJI’s Flip Fly More Combo pairs the innovative Flip drone with extra batteries, accessories, and the DJI RC 2 controller. Featuring a 48MP camera, 4K HDR video, built-in propeller guards, and a foldable design, it’s built for safe, easy aerial filming with longer flying sessions.