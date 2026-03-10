DJI's Spring Sale is now live – here are the best expert-picked deals

Spring might be the season of fresh air and longer days, but it’s also shaping up to be a great time to upgrade your camera gear. DJI has launched its Spring Sale, slashing prices across drones, action cameras, creator gear and portable power stations on both the DJI Store and Amazon.

The brand almost always times its seasonal shopping event to coincide with Amazon's similarly named discount extravaganza, and some of the discounts are surprisingly generous, too.

Standouts include the beginner-friendly DJI Mini 4K dropping to £189, chunky savings on the DJI Flip Fly More Combo, and big reductions on creator favourites like the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo.

The sale runs through much of March, with different products discounted on different dates, so it’s worth keeping an eye out if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your flying camera, action cam or vlogging setup.

Below are the best DJI Spring Sale deals worth grabbing right now.

Save £80 DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £189 at DJI Read more Read less ▼ DJI’s Mini 4K is a lightweight entry-level drone that keeps things simple while delivering crisp aerial footage. Weighing under 249g, it captures sharp 4K video, offers up to 31 minutes of flight time, and includes intelligent shooting modes and 10km video transmission for stable, beginner-friendly flying almost anywhere.

Save £42 DJI Neo: was £169 now £127 at DJI Read more Read less ▼ The DJI Neo is a tiny, approachable drone built for quick aerial clips and casual flying. Its compact frame houses a 12MP camera capable of 4K video, internal storage, and simple smartphone control. With around 18 minutes of flight time, it’s designed for beginners and spontaneous content creation.

Save £115 DJI Osmo 360 Standard Combo: was £410 now £295 at DJI Read more Read less ▼ DJI’s Osmo 360 Standard Combo brings immersive capture to action creators with native 8K 360° video, huge 120MP photos, and dual large sensors for improved low-light performance. Compact and creator-friendly, it supports advanced colour modes, high frame rates, and magnetic accessories for flexible shooting in almost any environment.

Save £46 DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo: was £305 now £259 at DJI Read more Read less ▼ The Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo is DJI’s rugged flagship action camera. Built for extreme environments, it delivers ultra-smooth stabilisation, high-resolution video, long battery life, and pro colour profiles. With a tough waterproof body and creator-focused controls, it’s designed for athletes, adventurers, and demanding outdoor shoots.

Save £150 DJI Power 1000 V2: was £579 now £429 at DJI Read more Read less ▼ DJI’s Power 1000 V2 portable power station is built for serious off-grid energy. With high-capacity output, fast charging, and multiple AC and USB ports, it can power drones, cameras, laptops, and campsite essentials. Designed for reliability and portability, it’s ideal for creators, campers, and anyone needing dependable mobile power.

Save £180 DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC): was £579 now £399 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Mini 3 Fly More Combo bundles DJI’s lightweight drone with extra batteries, charging hub, and the DJI RC controller for extended flying straight out of the box. Featuring a capable camera, long flight times, and a sub-250g design, it’s a travel-friendly drone built for smooth aerial photography.