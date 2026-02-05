DJI’s got company as a Chinese smartphone brand hints at Osmo Pocket rival vlogging camera

The compact camera market, long dominated by brands such as DJI, Insta360 and GoPro, is growing steadily, drawing in new challengers looking to capitalise on the creator boom.

The latest to enter the conversation is vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker that appears to be exploring its own take on the vlogging camera.

According to a recent post in Jiemian News, a prominent Chinese digital news media outlet focused primarily on business, finance and economic reporting, vivo has "internally initiated a Vlog camera project at the end of 2025, with the product positioned to compete with DJI's Pocket series." (translated from Chinese)

The outlet reports that the product's name has not yet been officially confirmed, and that it is expected to be released in 2026.

If true, DJI's upcoming Osmo Pocket 4 camera will enter a crowded market, with many brands vying for attention.

The camera that changed the conversation

Drone giant DJI has been branching out in recent years, entering new product categories seemingly every month.

The company now has its own portable power station line, robovac, and various creator equipment, including action cameras and gimbals.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Osmo Pocket 3, launched on 25 October 2023, was a global success, with the Chinese brand surpassing GoPro as the top-selling action camera brand in Japan in 2025.

DJI Osmo Action 6: the all-seeing eye (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Offering a different user experience from DJI's 'traditional' Osmo Action action cam, the Pocket series is praised for its compact form factor, excellent stabilisation and cinematic footage.

Understandably, hype around the upcoming Osmo Pocket 4 has been at an all-time high in recent months, even though DJI has yet to confirm any details, including the launch date.

A crowded pocket

Vivo isn't the only company looking to take a slice of the creator pie. Dreame, known for its robovacs, has announced its Leaptic sub-brand at CES 2026, along with its first product, the Nano.

The Leaptic Nano is an 8K action camera reminiscent of the DJI Nano, featuring a 155-degree ultra-wide lens and a large 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor.

(Image credit: SJCAM)

SJCAM, an affordable action camera brand offering low-cost alternatives to GoPro that punch above their price point, also has an Osmo Pocket alternative.

The SJCAM C400 features a modular design and can be used as either a handheld vlogging camera or an action camera.

In terms of price, the SJCAM C400 costs half as much as the Osmo Pocket 3 – although there probably are some quality trade-offs to consider.

Whatever vivo is planning to do with its upcoming camera, it might take some wind out of DJI's sail. How much, we'll see.

[via TechNode, Jeimian News]