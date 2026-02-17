This teeny tiny retro camera could be your pocket photography chum – especially with its 20MP sensor

Quick Summary If you're on the hunt for a compact camera, this might be the one for you. Unlike others on the market, this one packs in a 20MP sensor, for added resolution.

It's no secret that compact cameras are having a real moment right now. Everything from the Fujifilm X100VI to the brand's diddier Fujifilm X Half have wowed fans, alongside similar offerings like the Canon Powershot G7X Mk III.

More recently, there has been a surge in the popularity of keychain cameras. Popular suspects include the Kodak Charmera, which has been incredibly popular with photo lovers around the world.

Now, another model has come to that sector – and it might blow the competition out of the water. As noted by T3's sister brand, Digital Camera World, the Haru Mini Retro sounds like a pretty compelling offering in the diddy camera stakes.

Unlike other keychain options, which usually top out around the 2MP mark, this one packs in a whopping 20MP sensor. On top of that, videographers can look forward to 2k video capabilities, ensuring this one has much more resolution to offer.

It's also a truly pocketable design. Measuring just 50 x 40 x 17mm, this one is more likely to go missing among your spare coins than to struggle fitting into a pocket.

On the rear of the device, you'll find an LCD display which measures a hair under 1.5-inches across. That's not exactly the largest out there, but should give you something to frame with when using the camera.

The Haru Mini Retro also includes a MicroSD card slot, which should allow for the storage of as much media as you like. It's also got a USB-C slot, which can be used to charge the camera.

It also features a neat, retro design, which is made to look like a vintage film SLR. It's very en vogue and should make this a popular pick for anyone seeking an easy-to-carry camera and who doesn't care too much about the resolution.

Priced at just US$38 (approx. £28 / €32 / AU$54) this one should be a popular pick for anyone already into the keychain camera craze.