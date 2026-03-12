Xbox confirms its Project Helix console will roll out in 2027 – but there's a Godzilla-sized catch

Quick Summary Xbox has revealed additional details on Project Helix, its next-gen console. Sadly, that includes information on rollout – which doesn't look good if you were holding your breath for a release this year or even next.

After the codename revelation last week, Xbox has revealed more details on Project Helix – its next-gen games console – including release information.

During GDC in San Francisco yesterday, the vice president of "Next Generation" at Xbox, Jason Ronald, explained that while Project Helix units would be shipped in 2027, they will be alpha build versions and heading solely to developers.

That puts the cat amongst the pigeons when it comes to a full consumer release, as some expected the final console to potentially hit the market late next year. Indeed, it looks like we'll have at least a two year wait for the new Xbox console to arrive in stores.

Article continues below

However, there is a sweetener in the meantime – Ronald also revealed during his presentation that, technically, Windows 11 PCs will soon become Xbox consoles too. Or at least, they will be getting the Xbox mode UI currently found on handhelds, like the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X.

That means you'll be able to turn your gaming rig or even a mini PC into a Project helix, of sorts.

This could be further enhanced thanks to an additional announcement – Xbox is resurrecting its backward compatibility programme, and some believe that could stretch to Xbox games running on Windows.

Older Xbox titles are set to be re-released as part of the brand's Game Preservation initiative and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Xbox: "As one of the largest publishers in the industry, we feel a deep responsibility to preserve games from the past," said Donald (via The Verge).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Some of our most iconic first-party franchises are returning this year."

He also followed-up by saying that Xbox will be "rolling out new ways to play some of the most iconic games from our past". Could that include PC? We'll have to wait to find out, but could be an excellent way to prepare gamers for the concept of a PC-led games console era.

Certainly, Project Helix will be a PC-first machine. During his GDC speech, Donald also called on developers to start making next-gen Xbox games on their PCs. And the hardware picture that's being painted sounds more PC than console.

"Project Helix is powered by a custom AMD SoC and co-designed for the next generation of DirectX and FSR to unlock what comes next," he wrote in an official blog post.

"It delivers an order of magnitude leap in ray tracing performance and capability, integrates intelligence directly into the graphics and compute pipeline, and drives meaningful gains in efficiency, scale, and visual ambition.

"The result is more realistic, immersive, and dynamic worlds for players."

It'll also likely result in gamers having to get second mortgages to pay for one, but that's something we'll find out in time.

Personally, I'm looking forward to pitting Xbox mode against Bazzite (SteamOS) on one of my mini PCs to see just what's possible in the meantime. And to find out if the extended wait for Project Helix will be worth it.