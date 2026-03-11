Forget the Spring Deal Days sale, there's a "hidden" PS5 Pro deal in Amazon's back end

The PS5 Pro is currently undergoing its biggest free upgrade since launch, which will result in major picture performance improvements across 100s of existing and future games. And as such, there has never been a better time to buy one.

That's also helped by the fact that the price is looking very attractive right now – especially on Amazon UK, where you can find it at its lowest. It's available for just £658, with almost £42 off, and that's not even part of the retailer's Spring Deal Days event that's currently running.

Save 6% (£41.99) Sony PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £658 at Amazon The PS5 Pro was already the most powerful games console on the planet before the PSSR 2.0 update, but this recent enhancement makes supported games look and play better than ever before.

The "hidden" deal is even better than the price on EE's online store, which has traditionally been the go-to place for PS5 Pro purchases in the UK. That lists the Pro with a £30 discount, at £669.

That being said, if you would rather pay a small sum per month for your console, EE allows you to pay in instalments, and with some plans having no payable interest.

Save 4% (£30.99) Sony PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £669 at EE EE's offer includes monthly payments plans, starting at £50.17 per month at 0% APR. That runs over 12 months, although you can also choose to pay less per month for up to 48 months, but might incur some interest fees.

Wherever you buy it, the PS5 Pro has never been as worth the money as it is today. The new tech update gives it capabilities usually reserved for high-end PCs, with super smooth frame rates and higher resolutions possible at the same time.

And with talk of future consoles potentially costing £1,000 or above (and at least a year or two away), it might be time to enjoy what we have available to us today.